Ty Lawson Arrested For DUI For Second Time This Year

Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson was arrested last night in Los Angeles on the suspicion of a DUI, according to TMZ Sports. Reports say that Lawson was driving recklessly through the Los Angeles area at 2:30 A.M. Lawson was stopped by police shortly after leaving Le Jardin nightclub in Hollywood.

Lawson's first DUI case stemmed from a charge in Denver in January. He pleaded not guilty in that case. Lawson has had legal troubles for quite some time now. His troubles started while as a standout at the University of North Carolina as he plead guilty to DUI charges for underage drinking in 2008. In 2012, he was charged with driving under restraint and careless driving.

Lawson may face severe consequences in the event of one more DUI arrest. California's penal code states that a third conviction results in a fine, revocation of driver's license for three years, and a completion of a 30-month multi-offender program to earn the license back. The conviction also contains a stint in jail for 120 days.

Lawson was the 18th overall draft pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009. He was shortly traded to the Denver Nuggets that year. He has evolved into a starter for the Nuggets as he averaged 15.2 PPG and 9.6 APG in the 2014-15 regular season. His time in Denver has been up in the air as of late due to trade speculations that he might be headed to the Sacramento Kings. This recent DUI arrest is not helping his case to remain the starting point guard for the Nuggets. That position may now be up for grabs as the team drafted Emmanuel Mudiay with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. Lawson has been known to be a low-profile player so these recent troubles with the law is a suprise and could put the Denver Nuggets is a difficult position. Lawson has been displaying signs of the role as the point guard of the future for Denver but that may now be in jeopardy.