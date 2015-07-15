Jarrid Famous Continues To Prove Himself In Summer League

Jarrid Famous is not a familiar name to the majority of NBA fans, but that won't last for long if he continues to play like he has thus far in the Las Vegas Summer League for the Washington Wizards. With the free-agency moves the Wizards have confirmed this summer, their roster is filled with 15 players, but Martell Webster and DeJuan Blair are two players that have been involved in possible trade talks.

After going undrafted in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 6'11" big man out of South Florida was drafted by the Iowa Energy of the NBA D-League. He was called up by the Indiana Pacers for a few weeks in December before being released and sent back down to the Energy.

Up to this point, Famous has played all over the world including Slovakia, Philippines, Domincan Republic, and Lebanon. The 26-year old is determined to earn a training camp invite from any team that he can. For the Wizards' summer league team, Famous and first-round draft pick Kelly Oubre Jr. have been the two most dependable players in terms of production.

Famous is averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds a game, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line. He has posted two double-double performances and missed having a third by one rebound in the last game against the Dallas Mavericks. His relentless motor and aggressiveness are obivious during every game. There has been numerous times that Famous has gathered an offesive rebound finished through contact.

Kevin Seraphin played most of the minutes at the back-up center position for the Wizards last season, but losing him to free agency helps Famous' argument for a training camp invite. If the Wizards do not invite him to training camp, other teams around the NBA are more than likely going to jump at the opportunity to do so.

Famous doesn't plan on his name being unfamiliar for too much longer, and if he keeps this level of play, it wont.