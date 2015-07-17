Off-Season Review: Chicago Bulls

After a disheartening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls entered the offseason with little flexibility to work with. The team that the Bulls put on the floor for the 2014-2015 season was going to be the same team that will be trotted out for the 2015-2016.

Signings: The Bulls did a lot of re-signing this offseason. The Bulls didn't sign one player, but re-signed everybody. The most notable was Jimmy Butler. Butler got re-signed to the max and he deserves it. Last year Jimmy emerged as one of the best two-way players in basketball. He was also the most important player the Bulls had and most consistent. He improved the range on his jumper, becoming a good three-point shooter. Butler also improved his ball handling. He was able to take over ball handling duties when Derrick was on the bench. Re-signing Jimmy was too easy of a decision and Bulls fans should be glad that Gar/Pax brought out the big bucks.

Another important re-signing was Mike Dunleavy. Dunleavy is one of the best three-point marksman in the game. Dunleavy shot 40 percent from the three-point line, providing spacing for his teammates who liked to attack the basket. Dunleavy is also an underrated defender. Though not as explosive as he used to be, Dunleavy knows how to slide his feet to get into the right position. There might not be a smarter player than Mike Dunleavy on the Bulls. Mike will be the starter and that's a good thing because of the chemistry he has with the other Bulls players.

And here comes the drop-off in terms of re-signing importance. The Bulls re-signed Aaron Brooks. Brooks started off the year hot but then had a poor end of the season. Brooks shot 39 percent from the field and 31 percent from the three-point line. Brooks is a wild card. You never know what you are going to get from him. Some days he's on, some days he's off. There were other options like Donald Sloan who could have provided better value for cheaper.

Draft: The Bulls had the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft. And boy, the front office had to be happy that Bobby Portis dropped to the them. The pick of Bobby Portis was a good one for the Bulls. They have a roster that doesn’t need any upgrades, so best player available was the best strategy. Portis plays with anger. Even if his offensive game is struggling, he is going to give you everything he has. His game has similarities to Kevin Garnett, his athleticism isn’t up to par, however. Portis has a smooth shooting stroke, but his release needs to be quickened. Portis has showcased his advanced offensive repertoire in Summer League. He has shown that he can score off-the-dribble, hit a jumper that stretches out to three-point range, and he has a nice touch on his floater. Portis’ development will eventually force the Bulls to trade one of their big men.

Off-season Grade: A. The Bulls did all they could given their limited flexibility. Everyone of importance was re-signed, and they drafted a player who can make an impact sooner, rather than later.

Team Outlook: The Bulls have the ability to be the second best team in their conference. Health, like always, will play a role.