Can The Durantula Crawl Into A First-Round Pick?

Kevin Durant has put together quite a career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His list of achievements, like four-time scoring champ, MVP and Rookie of the Year, go on and on, adding a few more every season. Unfortunately, last year Durant had by far his worst season since being drafted.

His nightly stats weren’t poor, as he still scored 25.4 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game. Kevin Durant caught the Derrick Rose symptom, though, and only played a total of 27 games. His absences were caused by an assortment of ailments, all originating in his feet or ankles.

On October 12th, he underwent surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal in his right foot, returning to action seven weeks later. Barely two weeks later, he sprained his ankle and missed six more games. Next, he sprained his toe, sidelining him a few more nights. Then it was announced by coach Scott Brooks that Durant needed surgery to change hardware in his right foot. After suffering a setback in practice, Sam Presti shut down KD from all basketball activities and later released a statement announcing he would take four to six months to recover from the bone graft procedure.

While injuries haven’t impacted Durant’s career before, the variety of reasons he missed games for last season is frightening. Fantasy owners knew before the draft they would be without him for at least four weeks, but not over half the season. Still, he was drafted top ten in almost every fantasy league. This year will be no different, as he’s too well-rounded of a fantasy player to not be picked early, even if it’s a risky choice. Now that his durability is in question, Durant is no longer a threat to LeBron James or Anthony Davis for the top spot.

When he does play, KD puts up ridiculous stats. He averages 27.3 points on his career and rebounds proficiently for a forward, totaling an average of at least six or more every season since his rookie. With the rise of Russell Westbrook, Durant won’t see nearly as many chances as before.

Westbrook took over a struggling Thunder team while Durant battled injuries, increasing his shot attempts and points impressively throughout the season. Also, Enes Kanter and Serge Ibaka gained bigger roles in the offense during this span, until Ibaka was shut down for the season after undergoing a knee procedure in May. Durant is no longer the primary source of offense, all four of these elite players must share the spotlight.

Despite the changes to OKC’s gameplay, Durant’s consistency nullifies the possibility of his fantasy value decreasing. There’s a reason why he’s earned the scoring title four times. Never in his eight-year career has he averaged less than 20 points a season, and unlike Carmelo Anthony, Durant can do more than just score.

His long arms and crazy vertical help with rebounding, a stat of his that’s developed from year to year. On top of that, he’s solid on the defensive end, tallying a steal and block average during his 27-game run in 2014-2015. But like most top players, Durant turns the ball over a lot for not running the offense. His turnover numbers may drop though since Westbrook tends to have the ball in his hands for most of OKC’s offensive possessions.

So while Durant may be a risky pick, picking him up in the late round could turn out to be a steal. When he does play, KD’s one of the best and most consistent in the game. As long as he can stay healthy, Durant will undoubtedly be in the top five for fantasy value once again.

Durability: D

Overall Stats: A

Consistency: A

Mock Draft Ranking: #9