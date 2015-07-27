Isaiah Thomas Puts Up 50 Points In Seattle Pro-Am Game
Photo Courtesy of Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics' guard Isaiah Thomas was on fire this week, dropping 50 points in a Seattle Pro-Am game yesterday. After undergoing wrist surgery in June, Thomas showed that he hasn't missed a beat. His overall stat line for the game was 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Thomas didn't hesitate going strong to the rim to draw a foul despite just recovering from surgery, making 20 free-throws over the course of the game.