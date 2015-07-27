Isaiah Thomas Puts Up 50 Points In Seattle Pro-Am Game

Boston Celtics' guard Isaiah Thomas was on fire this week, dropping 50 points in a Seattle Pro-Am game yesterday. After undergoing wrist surgery in June, Thomas showed that he hasn't missed a beat. His overall stat line for the game was 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Thomas didn't hesitate going strong to the rim to draw a foul despite just recovering from surgery, making 20 free-throws over the course of the game.

Even though it's common to hear about NBA players dominating in Pro-Ams during the off-season, this was different, especially for Celtics' fans, as it is helpful in seeing whether Thomas will be able to bounce back after surgery. Last season, Thomas finished second in Sixth Man of the Year award votes to Lou Williams, who is now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After being traded from Phoenix to Boston last season, Thomas began to see an increase in production and expectations on such a young team. In his 21 games for the Celtics, he averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds off the bench. He was a spark off the bench who showed great value during Boston's opening playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next season, head coach Brad Stevens will expect more of the same out of Thomas. Now that the point man is comfortable with the system and the returning players, the Celtics will looks to jump back into relevancy, as they have been ever since the NBA's existence. Alongside the other backcourt returners such as Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart, Thomas will be part of a young trio still trying to make a splash in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have also made key acquisitions this off-season signing David Lee, Amir Johnson, and Perry Jones. Along with draft picks R.J. Hunter and Jordan Mickey, there is no doubt the Celtics are building for a bright future ahead.