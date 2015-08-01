Looking Ahead: Jae Crowder
USA Today

After the Rajon Rondo trade, many thought the Boston Celtics had gotten the short end of the stick. However, out of that trade emerged Jae Crowder who is now on board for the next five years at the tune of $35 million.  

Drafted in 2012 with the 34th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6'6" Crowder spent half of last season with the Dallas Mavericks before being dealt to the Boston Celtics. Seen as a throw in, Crowder proved his value in the playoffs and toward the end of the season with his defensive tenacity and fearless attitude. At 25-years old, he still has so much to prove and can become a very big part of this young Celtics core.

Back in April, Crowder was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers and if his own club was intimidated by them, to which he responded, “Nobody on their team is intimidating. We’re all NBA basketball players, we’re not intimidated.

His attitude helps a young Celtics team grow, as he has been one of their most fearless defenders, and showed no sense of backing down when he was tasked with guarding LeBron James during the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Crowder was a refreshing sight for the Celtics last season as he used his athletic ability and strength to stay in front of opponents defensively. He made life tough for small forwards and shooting guards, having active hands and going up for rebounds. However, his offensive game suffered. Crowder shot about three three-pointers a game last season, and only sunk 28 percent of them for the season. With the strength he has, it'll be beneficial for Crowder to attack the rim this season and land the opposition into foul trouble.

He was a spark for this C's team which sorely needed one at times, doing everything in his power to keep his team going. He came through in the clutch when he sunk a buzzer beater to sink the Toronto Raptors late in the season.