Looking Ahead: Evan Turner's 2015-16 Celtics Season

Evan Turner was a pleasant surprise for BostonCeltics fans in the 2014-15 season. Drafted second overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Philidelphia 76ers, the 6'7" swingman struggled to adapt to the NBA with his unique skill set. After his previous stints in Philly and with the Indiana Pacers, Turner signed a two-year, $6 million contract for the Celtics last summer. Turner was looking for a place to rejuvenate his career and he did that by surpassing expectations with his stellar play last season.

The 26 year-old brought a positive vibe to the Celtics locker room and was a good teammate throughout the good and bad times. He was a calming presence and always shared a laugh with his teammates and coaches, but was ready to battle when it was gametime.

Turner officially started 32 games at small forward but served as the team’s primary ball-handler during each of those contests. He was the glue that held the offense together despite the team’s inefficient shooting all season. He made plays for himself and for others and consistently made good decisions with the ball.

He lead the Celtics in assists with 5.5 assists per game and finished third in the league with three triple-doubles.

Celtics fans can't forget Turner's clutch performance throughout the season. Boston likely wouldn’t have beaten Portland on January 22nd without his game-winning three-pointer from the right corner. The team also likely wouldn’t have outlasted the East’s top team, the Hawks, on February 11th without his game-winning runner in the lane. Those two wins gave the Celtics huge momentum and to be the turning point for the C's last season, and that was all because of Turner.

However, Turner still has faults in his game that leave a lot to be desired. The swingman out of the Ohio State shot a putrid 27.7% from downtown and wasn't effective from the floor, shooting just 42.9%. His 12.88 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) suggests his contribution wasn't as strong as Celtics fans thought (league average is 15), but Turner made winning plays that helped this young, gritty team surge into the playoffs.

Projected role for the season

It really is too early to predict where Turner will be for the Celtics in '15-'16. Boston has a glut of guards and training camp will make it exciting to see who coach Brad Stevens chooses to hand his minutes to. With Jae Crowder signing a new five-year deal, Stevens may elect to start him at the small forward position which will push Turner to the bench.

Needless to say, training camp will be vital for all Celtics players, particularly Turner, who will be ready to showcase his skills that he's worthy of being a starter in this league.