Central Division Pre-Preseason Preview

Once upon a time the Indiana Pacers were the cream of the crop in the Central Division. Then things shifted in a hurry. As former back-to-back division champions, the Pacers now have tons of ground to make up. Ever since public enemy number one (at least for most Pacer fans) LeBron James returned home to Cleveland, things have changed. Gone are the times where Indiana steamrolled the competition. Now with Cleveland setting up to be a perennial powerhouse, the others in the division are pushing to keep up.

The Central Division is strong. We know what you are thinking, c'mon man it's the East. Well to examine that point, here is the list of divisions from the 2014-2015 season and the total amount of victories out of each division.

Southwest- 261 Central- 214 Pacific- 212 Southeast- 201 Northwest- 180 Atlantic- 162

Who would have thought that the Central would have the second most wins out of every division? The thing is, the division will now be even tougher. With Indiana's complete re-boot, Milwaukee and Detroit's developing young talent, the ever steady Chicago Bulls, and the stacked Cleveland Cavaliers things are starting to look just down right brutal. Let's take a look at each member of the Central Division,

Cleveland Cavaliers​

The reigning Eastern Conference champions are returning stocked and ready to go all out in their pursuit of an NBA Championship. Re-signing both Kevin Love and Iman Shumpert, the Cavs are showing the East just what a juggernaut can look like. Though question marks like Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have yet to be resolved, the Cavs are beginning to appear as the class of the East. Before anything else, it is time to examine their additions and losses to the roster.

Additions- Kevin Love (re-signed), LeBron James (re-signed), Iman Shumpert (re-signed), Timofey Mozgov (opt-in), Matthew Dellavedova (re-signed), Mo Williams , James Jones (re-signed), Richard Jefferson

Losses- Shawn Marion (retired), Brendan Haywood (traded)

With savvy veterans like Richard Jefferson and Mo Williams in tow the Cleveland roster not only improved its depth, but its versatility. If Kyrie Irving can stay healthy, this team is truly one of the league's elite. The intentions of the Cavs organizations are crystal clear, especially if they are able to trade for Jamal Crawford. They will pay a king's ransom in luxury tax in order to bring a title to the town of Cleveland. Not to mention LeBron will stop at nothing for the same goal. That should be a truly terrifying thought for the rest of the East.

Chicago Bulls

The once ever consistent Bulls are now somewhat of an enigma. With the much anticipated (and expected) departure of Coach Tom Thibodeau the Bulls are in a transition period. Enter Fred Hoiberg. "The Mayor" is no stranger to the NBA, serving as both a player and a front office executive for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is also no slouch when it comes to coaching. At his alma mater Iowa St. he accumulated a 115-56 record in five seasons and helped develop the program to heights it had never previously reached. In his inaugural season, he just so happens to inherit one of the more talented rosters in the NBA. Here are the additions and losses for the Bulls roster.

Additions- Bobby Porter (drafted), Jimmy Butler (re-signed), Kirk Hinrich (opt-in), Cristiano Felicio , Aaron Brooks (re-signed), Mike Dunleavy JR. (re-signed)

Losses- Nazr Mohammed



Despite their progression in age, names such as Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Taj Gibson are still formidable players. If Derrick Rose can remain healthy, his pairing with young star Jimmy Butler will be an explosive pairing. Throw in developing talents like Tony Snell and Doug McDermott and if Nikola Mirotic (and his ridiculous beard) can re-create last year's success this team could be downright dangerous. Gone will be the talk of Thibodeau running down his players by playing them too much. Hoiberg is considered to be a "players coach" and he is a direct contrast to what the Bulls fans are used to in their coach. If the sum of the parts adds up to their potential, the Bulls will be a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana Pacers

Things are looking a whole lot different in Indiana these days. Gone are familiar names such as David West and Roy Hibbert. Larry Bird said he wanted to pick up the pace and he responded by completely re-building the Pacers roster on the fly. Don't ever say Larry Legend doesn't do what he says he's going to do. Will the basketball be more exciting to watch now with all the changes? Yes, absolutely. The question that stands is will the entertaining style equate to more wins? Only time will tell but now it is time to check out all the additions and losses to the roster.

Additions- Myles Turner (drafted), Joseph Young (drafted), Monta Ellis , Jordan Hill , Chase Budinger , Shayne Whittington (re-signed), Rodney Stuckey (re-signed), Lavoy Allen (re-signed), Glenn Robinson III , Rakeem Christmas

Losses- David West , Roy Hibbert , Luis Scola , Chris Copeland , C.J. Watson , Damjan Rudez (traded)

With the addition of Ellis, the Pacers seemed completely locked in on a quicker tempo. The greatest addition to the roster was not listed above. Quite simply the biggest addition to the 2015-2016 is Paul George. After suffering a devastating leg injury in August 2014, he is now fully healthy and ready to launch his comeback. It will take time but if he can return in any semblance of his old self, the Pacers will be successful. When healthy, he is a top-ten talent in the league and if this is a sign that he is back then Pacers fans have something to be excited about.

Though on the court chemistry will take time, this younger more fast-paced Pacers team will be fun and will aim to match the success of recent Pacer teams.

Milwaukee Bucks

The surprise of the Eastern Conference last season, the Bucks made a splash in free agency. With the addition of Greg Monroe, the Bucks made themselves a team to be reckoned with for the upcoming season. Led by a more seasoned Jason Kidd and a great young core, the Bucks are looking to improve on last season's success. Here are their additions and losses to the roster.

Additions- Greg Monroe , Rashad Vaughn (drafted), Chris Copeland , Khris Middleton (re-signed), Greivis Vasquez

Losses- Jared Dudley , Ersan Ilyasova , Zaza Pachulia

With Jabari Parker returning from his season ending ACL injury and Giannis the "Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo looking to further develop his skills, the sun is beginning to rise slightly on the Bucks' dark seasons of mediocrity. With a veteran addition like Greivis Vasquez, the Bucks are searching to create an atmosphere of professionalism. Jason Kidd, who is now far removed from his shenanigans with spilling water on the floor for an extra timeout, is showing that he is a serviceable head coach. With a young core of Parker, Monroe, Carter-Williams, Antetokounmpo, and Middleton, there may actually be some reasons to "Fear the Deer" this upcoming season.

Detroit Pistons

Stan Van Gundy is the end all be all in Detroit. Thing is, that is probably the best situation they have been in in over five years. Serving as both the GM and the head coach, Van Gundy has remarkably turned the Pistons into a reincarnation of his old Magic teams. With Greg Monroe gone, the Pistons future is focused behind Andre Drummond and surrounding him with slashers and shooters. Take a look out on how SVG filled out Detroit's roster.

Additions- Stanley Johnson (drafted), Ersan Ilysova , Aron Baynes , Reggie Jackson (re-signed), Steve Blake , Marcus Morris , Danny Granger , Reggie Bullock , Joel Anthony (re-signed)

Losses- Greg Monroe , Caron Butler , Shawne Williams , Quincy Miller

The Pistons are hedging their bets on Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond becoming an unstoppable duo. They hope to see that pair develop into one of the premier frontcourt/backcourt combos in all of the NBA. But with young unproven players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie seeing significant time, this season could be a work in progress for Detroit. Some question marks that arise are; how will Brandon Jennings handle coming off the bench? Will Stanley Johnson's summer league success translate to the NBA level? Can Andre Drummond take that next step to becoming an elite big man? Can Reggie Jackson successfully lead a team? Add all that up and it appears Detroit just has too many questions.

There it is, the Central Division. Although it is way too early to even begin talking power rankings - might as well just give it a shot.

Cleveland Cavaliers Chicago Bulls Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons

​It is still early in the doldrums of the NBA off-season, but these are early projections. Things will change, players will get hurt, and teams will underperform or over perform. The parody between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference is still nearly non-existent with the West shaping up to be the premier conference once again. The gap closed slightly this off-season, but the Central Division will remain as one of the toughest divisions in all of basketball. Indiana absolutely has their work cut out for them in order to return to their elite status within the division. With the re-imagining of the team philosophy done on the fly by Bird, the Pacers seem to be set up better for future contention. With divisional seeding for the playoffs hopefully non-existent, do not be surprised to see four teams from the Central make appearances in the playoffs, which seems fitting because the Midwestern heartland always has seemed to be where basketball has been entrenched within the hearts of the every fan.