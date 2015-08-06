Dante Exum Tears ACL In Left Knee, No Timetable For Return

Utah Jazz Australian point guard Dante Exum has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon. There is no timetable for his return but an injury like this typically takes six to nine months to fully recover.

Exum tore his anterior cruciate ligament while competing for the Australian National Team in Slovenia. The injury occurred when Exum pro-hopped to the lane on a drive and immediately went down in pain, similar to how Derrick Rose tore his ACL in 2012.

This comes as a huge blow to the Utah Jazz who are going into the upcoming season with playoff aspirations. With Exum likely sidelined for the entire season, Trey Burke will have a lot of pressure and may have to play heavy minutes. Newly signed Brazilian point guard Raul Neto may have to play a crucial role now, unless the Jazz look to sign a replacement for Exum in the near future.

Exum, 20, played in all 82 games during his rookie campaign last season and started in half those games while averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 assists. He did not have an electrifying rookie year, but the up-and-coming guard has tremendous upside and potential. He showed promise in just one game during the Utah Summer League, putting up 20 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

Although it was just one Summer League game, but Utah is hopeful that Exum will become a huge part of their future. For now, the Jazz will have to wait another year to see if Exum can bounce back from a sub-par rookie season.

In the meantime, the question that looms many players after this incident is whether or not they should participate in summer events like Exum did. Backtracking to last year, Paul George suffered a gruesome leg injury during a scrimmage with Team USA, which cost the Indiana Pacers a playoff spot last season.

So the question is, should NBA organizations prohibit their players from playing in other leagues or camps during the summer to avoid the risk of getting injured?

After Dante Exum’s injury, that question should be put into serious consideration.