Celtics Sign Former Holy Cross Forward Malcolm Miller To One-Year Deal

Adding to their exorbitant depth at the wing position, the Boston Celtics have added former Holy Cross guard Malcolm Miller to their training camp on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth the league's minimum.

While Miller's future with the franchise this coming season is still very much in the air, as the contract promises nothing more than an audition for the undrafted rookie, this deal will give him the opportunity to showcase the talent that scouts have noted as NBA-caliber.

Miller appeared in seven Summer League games for the Celtics in July, garnering 12.1 minutes per showing while averaging four points, statistics which resemble a prospect destined for the D-League for some extended growth.

Standing 6'7" and 210 pounds, Miller does feature an admirable ability to drive to the bucket with relative ease, while his length and athleticism enable him to be a reliable force on the defensive end. His long arms and impeccable timing provide him with a tremendous propensity to block shots as well, as shown in the video below.

The 22-year old also displayed a scintillating three-point shot in Summer League, converting on five of his six attempts from beyond the arc last month.

Over his four-season career with the Crusaders, Miller averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point line. He witnessed his playing time rise from 30.5 to 31.7 minutes per game between his junior and senior seasons, as he recorded 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in 2014-2015. His three-point percentage fell from 42 percent to 37 percent, however. This was probably the result of a heightened amount of attempts from long range.

Miller scored in double figures in 25 of his 30 appearances last season with Holy Cross, his breakout performance coming in the team's final outing of the season as he scored 34 points in 42 minutes in a 90-83 overtime loss to Bucknell in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament. Miller also broke out for 30 points two games earlier, shooting 6-for-7 from three-point range in a 77-70 win over Boston University.