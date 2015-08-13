The Evolution Of The Pacers Defense

There are many changes that fans will see with the Indiana Pacers this upcoming season. There will be eight new players that will need to gel quickly for ultimate success for the team. Many of the expected changes have been focused around the offensive end of the court with the additions of Monta Ellis and Paul George, who is returning from injury. The biggest change will be on the defensive end for many reasons. Trends are changing in the NBA, players are longer, smaller, and faster than traditional NBA lineups that one may have seen 10 years ago.

Many fans look at the above picture and think of the Pacers defense with George guarding LeBron James. They think of Roy Hibbert, the countless battles with the Miami Heat, and the dominance the Pacers once carried off the court. The issue with this picture is that the idea of what fans expect to see is not only unrealistic, it is not wanted. Below is a video of what was the pinnacle of that mentioned dominance.