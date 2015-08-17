The Rise, Fall, And Redemption Of Paul George

August 1, 2014 will forever be labeled as one of the darkest days in Indiana Pacers history. That day was the day that rising star Paul George suffered one of the most gruesome injuries that many have ever seen on a basketball court. With a sickness in your stomach, you watched his lower leg turning at a complete right angle perpendicular to the rest of his leg. A leg is not supposed to do that. Nausea and sadness sank in and overwhelmed your senses as he lay motionless on the court with his Team USA teammates watching on in both shock and horror. An image of him being rolled out on a stretcher with his future unknown will forever remain burned into the minds of all those watching.

In a moment of complete and utter fear and chaos, George lay there motionless. Shock had set in. His deep breaths nearly the only audible thing in the arena as his teammates and coaches stared on in a silent disbelief. The image of his lower leg bent at a 90 degree angle is something you wouldn't wish upon your most hated rival. It brought back stomach turning flashbacks of Kevin Ware's notorious injury at the University of Louisville.

"It felt like gasoline was on my leg. Just internally, just on fire. My leg felt like it was in flames. It was a quick five minutes and then my body went into shock." Paul George

The pain George was under was unlike anything people could imagine. Despite his calm and collected demeanor, the pain was beyond excruciating. He avoided looking down at the fractured appendage that was once his fully healthy left leg. As he was strapped to the stretcher in immense pain, it was almost ridiculous how calm he appeared. The fans certainly weren't. Unsure if his career was over or what the extent of the injury was, he was solid as a rock. He reflected such strength and calmness that he began to leave no doubt that he would return, even in that dark moment.

Not long before the traumatic injury, Paul George was a star. Paul George was something the Pacers had needed since the days of Reggie Miller. Flashback to a rookie Paul George who, under the incoherent tutelage of Jim O'Brien, could not get off the bench. His talent and potential were unquestioned, but O'Brien's old school approach left the young rookie on the bench. Then came Frank Vogel. Upon Vogel taking over, George took a major step, and by the end of the year, he was able to show Pacers fans just a small amount of what he could do.

George continued his rise, making fans who criticized the Pacers for selecting him 10th in the 2013 NBA Draft eat their words. With improving numbers and confidence, George seemed ready for his break-out moment. That very moment came on a grand stage against the Miami Heat in the 2013-2014 Eastern Conference Finals. After a passive performance the year before in the Conference Semi-Finals against the powerful Heat, George made sure that would not happen again. Fresh off winning the Most Improved Player Award, George aimed to make a splash...and boy did he ever! He averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and a fantastic 44 percent from three-point range. His uncanny ability to step up and give the Pacers something they lacked (a star) was astounding. One of the primary highlights was his blood-thirsty victimization of Chris "Birdman" Anderson.

One of the moments that helped illuminate the flicker of hope for all Pacers fans was George's exchange with LeBron James. After stellar plays by both players on back-to-back possessions, the two took part in a show of respect. The ever so slight respect shown towards George by the best player on the planet made it appear that maybe, just maybe, George had arrived. In front of of their peers, fans, and television cameras around the world, LeBron went out of his way to extend a hand to George. Though it may have been subtle, it showed that he did, in fact, respect the young Pacer.

After taking the eventual champions to seven games, the Pacers seemed primed to continue the "heated" rivalry. Boy were they ever! Or were they?

The 2013-2014 season led to an ever expected face-off between the two Eastern Conference titans. The Pacers started out incredibly hot, like incendiary hot. They cruised through the first part of the season on a tear. Starting at 20-5, the Pacers looked not only like they could take on the almighty Heat, but that they were legitimate title contenders. Then something happened. No one knows to this day what caused the rift. The once strong on-the-court chemistry the Pacers displayed disintegrated. Was it Lance Stephenson's immaturity and selfishness? Was it Roy Hibbert's complete mental breakdown? Was it the conflict turned fist-fight between Lance Stephenson and Evan Turner? People may never find out, but, regardless, something happened.

The Pacers limped into the playoffs still a top seed in the East. A tough Atlanta team took the Pacers to the brink for seven games, but Indiana inched by. They beat the Washington Wizards in six games, despite not playing all that well. That set up a rematch with the much despised Miami Heat and LeBron James. Despite the anticipation, the series did not live up to its predecessor. Although the Pacers started strong, the Heat easily dispatched the Pacers in six games. This sent Indiana spiraling down a road that set the Pacers up for an off-season full of trials and frustration.

Paul George went into the 2014 USA Basketball Summer Camp with high expectations. His unexpected rise lead to his selection and the role he would play with Team USA. His unparalleled unique two-way skills gave him a great advantage on the international basketball landscape. His post-practice drills with Kevin Durant and James Harden entertained the press and showcased the growing talents of George. Then, on a defensive hustle play that George had become known for, his leg shattered. His once bright future had dimmed. A player who appeared ready to make the leap was now strapped to a stretcher with his leg shattered.

The night is darkest before the dawn. In that dark moment fans held their breath. How could this happen to their star? Then suddenly the knots in the stomach of Pacer fans began to unravel. The break was clean and the leg would heal stronger than it was before. Then, surprising everyone, Paul George returned at the end of the 2014-2015 season. It was only for six games and it probably did not mean all that much as far as on-the-court progress, but it meant so much to the fanbase. His return let people know that he would stop at nothing to return, that he was dedicated and completely engrossed on getting back to the court. The work ethic he had become known for was (and is) in full display.

" I took a lot of things for granted before, so when you lose smoothing like basketball, which is everything to me, it hurts." Paul George

His meteoric rise was a pleasant surprise to all Blue and Gold fans. His performances helped place Indiana in title contention for consecutive years. Hypotheticals are dangerous, but who knows what would have happened if LeBron would have never have gone to Miami. Much like the Pacers teams of the past falling to powerhouses like the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, the Pacers were a victim of a great team. Gone are the days of David West and Roy Hibbert. The grind-it-out post up style is now non-existent. With speed and youth now being the primary assets of the Pacers, the team is looking to build around their returning star.

News broke that Paul George has been spending time with the new young Pacers (Myles Turner, Rakeem Christmas, Jospeh Young), working out with them and spending time with them fishing...yes, fishing. Reality is, he is showing that he is ready to step up and be the leader Indiana needs. David West, who was publicly viewed as the Pacers leader, is gone (although the impact of West's locker room presence has been allegedly overrated). He led by example and rarely spoke out in the locker room. Truth is, this is a change that was needed; it is time for Paul George to step up and become the face of the franchise. The roster is now built towards his strengths, and despite the much publicized conversation of him playing at power forward, things are shaping up for George to return with a bang. The hope is that he returns to full strength and continues his rise. Seeing his will, best bet is he returns stronger than ever.

In George, the Pacers got the star they need. It will never be easy; no one ever said it would be. He plays his hardest and pursues excellence with a fiery desire that is unmatched. He will stop at nothing to return back to the top. Indiana is now in a great position for the future, and with George only being 25 years old, the future is bright indeed. The sun is rising on Paul George's redemption tour. He is back with a vengeance and ready to unleash his talent on the rest of the league. Look out NBA, he's back.