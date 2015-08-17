The Rise, Fall, And Redemption Of Paul George
Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

August 1, 2014 will forever be labeled as one of the darkest days in Indiana Pacers history. That day was the day that rising star Paul George suffered one of the most gruesome injuries that many have ever seen on a basketball court. With a sickness in your stomach, you watched his lower leg turning at a complete right angle perpendicular to the rest of his leg. A leg is not supposed to do that. Nausea and sadness sank in and overwhelmed your senses as he lay motionless on the court with his Team USA teammates watching on in both shock and horror. An image of him being rolled out on a stretcher with his future unknown will forever remain burned into the minds of all those watching.

In a moment of complete and utter fear and chaos, George lay there motionless. Shock had set in. His deep breaths nearly the only audible thing in the arena as his teammates and coaches stared on in a silent disbelief. The image of his lower leg bent at a 90 degree angle is something you wouldn't wish upon your most hated rival. It brought back stomach turning flashbacks of Kevin Ware's notorious injury at the University of Louisville.

"It felt like gasoline was on my leg. Just internally, just on fire. My leg felt like it was in flames. It was a quick five minutes and then my body went into shock." Paul George

The pain George was under was unlike anything people could imagine. Despite his calm and collected demeanor, the pain was beyond excruciating. He avoided looking down at the fractured appendage that was once his fully healthy left leg. As he was strapped to the stretcher in immense pain, it was almost ridiculous how calm he appeared. The fans certainly weren't. Unsure if his career was over or what the extent of the injury was, he was solid as a rock. He reflected such strength and calmness that he began to leave no doubt that he would return, even in that dark moment.

Not long before the traumatic injury, Paul George was a star. Paul George was something the Pacers had needed since the days of Reggie Miller. Flashback to a rookie Paul George who, under the incoherent tutelage of Jim O'Brien, could not get off the bench. His talent and potential were unquestioned, but O'Brien's old school approach left the young rookie on the bench. Then came Frank Vogel. Upon Vogel taking over, George took a major step, and by the end of the year, he was able to show Pacers fans just a small amount of what he could do.

George continued his rise, making fans who criticized the Pacers for selecting him 10th in the 2013 NBA Draft eat their words. With improving numbers and confidence, George seemed ready for his break-out moment. That very moment came on a grand stage against the Miami Heat in the 2013-2014 Eastern Conference Finals. After a passive performance the year before in the Conference Semi-Finals against the powerful Heat, George made sure that would not happen again. Fresh off winning the Most Improved Player Award, George aimed to make a splash...and boy did he ever! He averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and a fantastic 44 percent from three-point range. His uncanny ability to step up and give the Pacers something they lacked (a star) was astounding. One of the primary highlights was his blood-thirsty victimization of Chris "Birdman" Anderson.