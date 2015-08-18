Bucks Sign Milwaukee Native Forward Marcus Landry
It's only right that forward Marcus Landry end up with the Milwaukee Bucks

A graduate of Vincent High School in Milwaukee and and a staple on the Wisconsin Badgers' squad from 2005-2009, Landry is Wisconsin born and bred. Now, at age 29, Landry will have completed his basketball tour of the state, having signed with the Bucks on Monday afternoon. 

The signing signifies Landry's return to the states after spending two consecutive seasons in Spain. After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers  following the 2013 preseason after earning a training camp contract with the team, the 6'7", 230-pounder latched on with Baloncesto Sevilla for the entirety of the 2013-14 season. 

Landry remained in Spain for the 2014-15 year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with CAI Zaragoza

After spending four seasons with Wisconsin during his collegiate career, posting 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his senior season (2008-09), Landry entered the NBA Draft only to witness his name slide off of the draft board.