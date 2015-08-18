Bucks Sign Milwaukee Native Forward Marcus Landry

It's only right that forward Marcus Landry end up with the Milwaukee Bucks.

A graduate of Vincent High School in Milwaukee and and a staple on the Wisconsin Badgers' squad from 2005-2009, Landry is Wisconsin born and bred. Now, at age 29, Landry will have completed his basketball tour of the state, having signed with the Bucks on Monday afternoon.

The signing signifies Landry's return to the states after spending two consecutive seasons in Spain. After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2013 preseason after earning a training camp contract with the team, the 6'7", 230-pounder latched on with Baloncesto Sevilla for the entirety of the 2013-14 season.

Landry remained in Spain for the 2014-15 year, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with CAI Zaragoza.

After spending four seasons with Wisconsin during his collegiate career, posting 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his senior season (2008-09), Landry entered the NBA Draft only to witness his name slide off of the draft board.

The New York Knicks swooped him up as an undrafted free agent in September 2009, however, the team with whom Landry remained for the majority of the 2009-10 season. In 17 games with New York, Landry averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game before being traded to the Boston Celtics along with guard Nate Robinson in February 2010.

Landry appeared in one game with the Celtics before being optioned to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Developmental League in early March. He then joined his brother, Carl Landry, with the Sacramento Kings the following September. Unable to earn a spot with the club, Landry spent the entirety of the 2010-11 season with the Reno Bighorns of the D-League.

As the lockout of 2011-12 ruptured the NBA, Landry then bolted overseas, spending time in Puerto Rico, Spain, and China that season. He earned a contract with the Phoenix Suns on December 13, 2011, however the team cut him loose before the season began on Christmas Day.

Landry enjoyed success in the D-League in 2012-13, however, earning a nod to the 2013 NBA D-League All-Star Game as a member of the Bighorns. The forward also emerged victorious from the D-League Three Point Shootout that season before suffering a season-ending injury to his knee in early March.