What Really Happened In The LeBron James-Kevin Love Poolside Meeting

LeBron James and Kevin Love reveal what they had talked about in their poolside meeting in Los Angeles. Kevin Love said, "Since I was traded to Cleveland during the summer, I said since day one I'm a Cleveland Cavalier long term. I plan for it to be that way, and I want to grow with this team. If I could end all the speculation now I would, but people are going to continue to talk no matter what. I just want to continue to get better with this team long term. I'm a Cavalier."



Sure enough, Kevin Love was an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers for five-years, $113 million. His decision to return to Cleveland came after a personal meeting poolside in Los Angeles with LeBron James.



According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, LeBron James says the chat was Kevin Love's initiative. LeBron James said, "He wanted to have a sit down with me and talk about everything. He wanted to talk about the season, what could happen with the team going forward. I was absolutely open to it. I was one of the people that wanted him there when we made the trade last summer. The fact that he committed to us let me know the type of guy we have."



Love explained it from his side of things. "We just talked everything out, and a lot of stuff was very honest, and we came to a really good place, and we agreed on a lot of things. So I think that was also a very big deal when, you know, you're talking to the best player in the world."



For Love, James told him what he already knew but needed to hear. "I think he's going to be great for us. I think he [Love] will be an All-Star this year. And a much more vocal part of team this season."



Kevin Love had some tough times as a Cleveland Cavalier last season fitting in with LeBron James and the rest of the team. His numbers went significantly down with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season after averaging 26.1 PPG and 12.5 REB a game for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2013-14. Love was known more as a stretch-four for the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he didn't seem comfortable with and had publicly said so during the season. Love considers himself a post player that can shoot, not a stretch-four. All in all, Love will sacrifice playing a big role to play in Cleveland so he can win an NBA championship.



Love had never played in a playoff game in his six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and made his first playoff appearance with the Cavaliers last season, but he unfortunately dislocated his shoulder in the first round of the playoffs versus the Boston Celtics and missed the rest of the playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers still advanced to the Finals without him and they lost in the Finals 4-2 against the Golden State Warriors. It will be interesting to see if Kevin Love can stay healthy in the playoffs next season, and if he can bring a championship to the city of Cleveland that the Cleveland fans have not witnessed since 1964.