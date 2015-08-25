Utah Jazz Sign Center Jeff Withey

The Utah Jazz have bolstered what is already a solid frontcourt group, adding free agent center Jeff Withey to the mix with a one-year contract on Monday.

The deal includes a team option for 2016-17 and is partially guaranteed, meaning that the Jazz signed Withey with the expectation that he will make the regular season roster.

After averaging 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2012-13, Withey took his talents to the NBA, originally selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 39th pick in the 2013 draft.

Withey's tenure in Portland lasted but a minute, however, as he was instantly dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-way deal which involved veteran center Robin Lopez moving to the Trail Blazers from the Big Easy.

In his initial campaign in New Orleans, the seven-footer received quality playing time considering the circumstances, appearing in 58 games (four starts) while averaging 11.8 minutes per outing. He posted 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and proved his capability as a shot blocker as well, averaging nearly a block per game.

With the emergence of a healthy Anthony Davis at the center position in 2014-15, Withey's minutes dwindled, as he appeared in just 37 games (0 starts) while averaging just seven minutes of playing time per game. His points-per-game average dipped to 2.6, his rebounding average fell to 1.7, and his block average barely reached a half-block per game.

The 25-year old posted double figures in scoring on three occasions in his rookie season, including a career-high 17 points in an April loss to the Phoenix Suns in which he shot 7 of 10 from the field in 24 minutes of action.

Despite his decrease in playing time, Withey garnered three showings of double-digits in the 2014-2015 season as well, his breakout game coming in a March blowout loss at the hands of the eventual champion Golden State Warriors, as he recorded 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting in a season-high 29 minutes of action.

In Utah, Withey joins a crowded frontcourt which includes the likes of 7'1" Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors, Trevor Booker, and incoming rookie first-rounder Trey Lyles.