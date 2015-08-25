Utah Jazz Sign Center Jeff Withey
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz have bolstered what is already a solid frontcourt group, adding free agent center Jeff Withey to the mix with a one-year contract on Monday. 

The deal includes a team option for 2016-17 and is partially guaranteed, meaning that the Jazz signed Withey with the expectation that he will make the regular season roster. 

After averaging 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2012-13, Withey took his talents to the NBA, originally selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 39th pick in the 2013 draft. 

Withey's tenure in Portland lasted but a minute, however, as he was instantly dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-way deal which involved veteran center Robin Lopez moving to the Trail Blazers from the Big Easy. 

In his initial campaign in New Orleans, the seven-footer received quality playing time considering the circumstances, appearing in 58 games (four starts) while averaging 11.8 minutes per outing. He posted 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and proved his capability as a shot blocker as well, averaging nearly a block per game. 