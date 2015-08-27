What The New Indiana Pacers Training Facility Means

The Indiana Pacers are partnering with St. Vincent Health on the construction of a new sports performance center located in downtown Indianapolis. The $50 million St. Vincent Center will be built on East Delaware across from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The plans include an all new training facility with two basketball courts, a weight room, hydrotherapy pools, locker rooms and medical offices on the top floor. This much has already been reported and we already know. Now it is time to delve deeper into what this means for the future of the Indiana Pacers.

For a long time, it was widely considered that small market teams, such as Indiana, could not lure the top free agents. Slowly but surely, that misnomer is starting to change. Gone are the days that small market teams cannot attract top-tier talent.

Just this past off-season, the Milwaukee Bucks lured the much sought after free agent big man Greg Monroe to the confines of the frozen tundra in Milwaukee. Who did they beat out? Only two of the largest market teams in the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Two teams who were supposed to be able to bring in talent, because you know, they offer exposure and the big city feel.

With social media the way it is today, the large market effect is widely overplayed. Look at stars like Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, their rise to fame came within the small region of Oklahoma City. Both San Antonio and Portland have produced stars despite their small size. Simple fact of the matter is that exposure is not limited due to the size or population of a particular city. In fact, some players are attracted to smaller markets due to the coverage of the media of a particular city (Dwight Howard anyone?). Some players do not want to have to deal with living under a continual microscope.

If a team like Milwaukee can beat out both the warmer and larger cities, why can't Indiana? If Indiana can continue to foster an environment of a winning culture, the sky is the limit. It obviously will never be as easy for Indiana to attract big name free agents, but the gap is closing ever so smaller.

Now to the question you are all asking; what does this have to do with the new training facility in Indianapolis? It's really quite simple. With the salary cap about to jump astronomically and players looking to be paid more than ever before, the Pacers are looking to become players in the free agent marketplace.

"It's a great opportunity for us to expand and recruit free agents and bring other players in." Larry Bird

Larry Bird knows it best. In order to bring in big names, you have to have great amenities. It's part of a trend in the modern NBA. Since 1999, 20 of the 30 teams in the NBA have built or are planning new practice facilities. It's obvious this is what it takes to attract players to a team. Not only does this announcement mean the Pacers are in Indiana for the long haul, but that they are serious about getting back to being contenders.

It is not just a practice facility alone that will build a winner or bring in the big names. If that were the case, Mark Cuban (the big spender) would win numerous titles and not lose out on...cough cough...DeAndre Jordan. It is just one factor in long list of factors that help organizations become successful.

First off, it is important to state that a big reason Greg Monroe chose Milwaukee was because of their basketball team's makeup. A young emerging roster and a young emerging coach were enough to convince him to commit to the Bucks long term. A quality basketball team will beat out a train wreck basketball team nine times out of 10, no matter how nice the facilities are. That's not to say that some professional athletes are only in it for the money, actually a portion of them are, but a large reason you can attract a top player is you are offering a chance to win. Monta Ellis is a great example of that. His decision to sign with Indiana despite Sacramento offering him more money is something that showcases sometimes players just want a better situation instead of a larger paycheck.

The Pacers are also using this facility to help foster growth both in players health and skill. Development is becoming a key (see the purchase of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants) and with the influx of young talent on the roster, there is no better time. Injury prevention and science is also becoming a forefront to their priorities. Even so much as to analyze the smallest of details to help improve health and production.

"(This partnership allows us to) make sure they're getting the right sleep patterns, make sure they're hydrated 24 hours a day. There are all kinds of different tests that we can do just to make them better at getting their skill level at the highest they possibly can." Larry Bird

There are numerous factors in the success of an organization. Continuity, structure, culture, and of course sheer luck. Many of teams have been the fortunate recipient of a gift falling in their laps. So is the case with Indiana and Paul George. In order for a team to gain success, more often than not, a little luck is needed.

This leaves the Indiana Pacers in a great situation. Not only because they are dedicated to providing top of the line amenitiies, but because from a basketball standpoint, there is potential for growth. Yes, the Paul George injury set them back slightly. There is no doubting that. With the great influx of young talent and the signing of Monta Ellis, things are looking pretty bright for Indiana's future.

Combine all of these factors and Pacers fans have something to look forward to. Maybe, just maybe, Indiana will continue their growth back to perennial contenders. With a combination of new facilities, new talent, and that "blue collar gold swagger" that every Pacer fan relates to in hand, the next few years could lead to a revitaliztion of the Indiana Pacers.