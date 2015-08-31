George Hill On His Importance And Evolution As A Point Guard

George Hill has been a heavily loved and criticized player since he was traded to the Pacers in 2011. He was acquired as a backup for then point guard Darren Collison, and was able to break away from the assumption that he was an undersized shooting guard. Now four years later, he is still questioned as to whether he is capable of leading an offense to the pace of a traditional point guard.

George Hill was drafted in 2008 by the San Antonio Spurs and was slotted as a reserve point guard for Tony Parker. There were concerns about his ability to facilitate an offense as he was primarily a scorer during his days at IUPUI. As Tony Parker suffered moderate injuries during the 2008 season, Hill had to fill in at point guard at times during the NBA season. For the years following for the Spurs, George Hill developed his point guard skills and his ability to hit the NBA corner 3. Leading up to the 2011 NBA season, he was molding into a very serviceable point guard.

After his trade to the Pacers, some experts criticized the trade because they felt the Pacers gave up too much in what they saw as a fringe starter. During his first season with Indiana, fans saw him as a defensive minded backup, but he began to improve greatly toward the end of the season to the point of winning the starting point guard job over Collison. During the 2012-2013 season, Hill had his most efficient full season of his career finishing with a PER of 16.6 and 14.2 PPG, however his field goal percentages were actually lower than his career averages (career: 45.1% fg, 39.9% 3p. 2012: 44.3% fg, 36.8% 3p). This indicated a focus on facilitating rather then scoring with the increasing usage rate on players like David West, Roy Hibbert, and Paul George.

Pacers fans were high on him throughout the 2013-2014 season until the Pacers' season began to derail. Some fans blamed Roy Hibbert or Lance Stephenson, while some others blamed George Hill and his seemingly decreasing amount of aggressiveness on the court. Fans anger with Hill was sadly misdirected as they were looking at Kawhi Leonard and his rise to stardom while shutting down LeBron James during the NBA Finals. Fans felt that Leonard would have the same success with Indiana, but that simply isn't reasonable considering the depth at the 3 at the current time of the 2011 draft, but that is another topic for another day. The problems with George Hill was that he was told to facilitate so strongly during his first 5 years in the NBA, that his aggressive style became more dormant; However, when it surfaced, he erupted for a memorable performance like he did in the video below against Damian Lillard.

The video described perfectly when George Hill is at his best, he is aggressive on both ends of the floor. Hill jumped passing lanes, drove to the basket, looked for his shot, and involved everyone else at a frantic pace.

As to what this has to do with his usefulness for the upcoming season, let's bring up the most recent season. When he was healthy, he was 100% aggressive and the Pacers statistics soared. The Pacers were much better, posting a 23-13 record when he started, which if used as a template, could have equaled to a potential 52-30 record last year and that is without a healthy David West or Paul George for the majority of the season. The reasoning for this success from an individual standpoint comes from his aggressiveness. According to Basketball-players.pointafter.com, 40% of his shots came from within 15 feet which indicated more of a concentration of driving rather than settling for perimeter shots. This really suited the Pacers offense and Hill converted those attempts at a 54.5% clip which resulted in scoring 26.2 point per 48 minutes. This opened up the floor for players like C.J Miles to stretch the floor.

Some fans and experts believe that with the additions of Monte Ellis and retention of Rodney Stuckey, George Hill has become expendable. The addition of Ellis only magnifies Hill's importance because now the Pacers have two slashers that can attack the basket and can covert 2 point attempts at a rapid pace. With Ellis and George Hill in the backcourt, this enables Hill to be able to utilize his 6'9 wingspan against the bigger guards in the league on the defensive end because now Ellis can use his speed to guard the opposing facilitators. Fans forget how well suited George Hill is at guarding perimeter players, an example of this is shown below against his now teammate Monte Ellis.

As far as the offensive end, Hill can evolve his aggressive game more because he has an outlet in Monte Ellis to utilize as a slasher. Now that opposing teams have to respect Ellis' ability as well as Hill's driving ability, with a smaller lineup, there will be more driving lanes as well as more passing lanes to open shooters such as Paul George, C.J. Miles, and Rodney Stuckey. Monte Ellis is a good facilitator in his own right, but he also works best when able to operate with a more scorer mentality and that is where he fits perfectly with Hill's aggressive play. One aspect this writer believes that could be seen is somewhat of a 3 man pick and roll play set up between Monte Ellis, George Hill, and a big like Myles Turner or Levoy Allen. With the constant interchange between the backcourt players handling the ball, Hill can use his court vision to pass down low to a driving player for a high percentage shot. He could also drive to the rim for a shot of his own or pass out for an open perimeter shot for one of the many perimeter shooters Larry Bird has picked up this offseason.

If Indiana would trade Hill, they would no longer have a point guard, but rather a handful of combo guards with scoring mentalities. George Hill has become one of the Pacers' leaders. He would be the leader of the guards on the team and he is one of the few players on the team that has the ability to change pace. He also keeps pace consistent during the game to fit Frank Vogel's vision of an offense the operates earlier in the shot clock, but one that still is under control.

George Hill has evolved from a defensive minded combo guard to a point guard with a passer's mind and a shooter's talent. He has the attention of the team as a leader should and is one of two faces of this franchise. Hill has multi-faceted talents that only a handful of guards in the league have. He has the ability to defend 90% of the backcourt in the NBA. Hill may not be as fast as some other point guards in the NBA but he can defend them with his length. His length also suits him with making passes and shots in traffic. His court vision that he learned from future Hall of Famer Tony Parker suits him for being the main facilitator on a team such as the Pacers. The Pacers need a floor general who can lead the chaotic controlled offense Coach Vogel wants to run. If the Pacers can play 23-13 when George Hill starts without Paul George, imagine what the Pacers can do with George Hill, Monte Ellis, and Paul George on the court. Buckle up Pacers fans, it's going to be fast and exciting ride this year with the Georges at the helm.