George Hill On His Importance And Evolution As A Point Guard
Joe Camporeale-USA Today

George Hill has been a heavily loved and criticized player since he was traded to the Pacers in 2011. He was acquired as a backup for then point guard Darren Collison, and was able to break away from the assumption that he was an undersized shooting guard. Now four years later, he is still questioned as to whether he is capable of leading an offense to the pace of a traditional point guard.

George Hill was drafted in 2008 by the San Antonio Spurs and was slotted as a reserve point guard for Tony Parker. There were concerns about his ability to facilitate an offense as he was primarily a scorer during his days at IUPUI. As Tony Parker suffered moderate injuries during the 2008 season, Hill had to fill in at point guard at times during the NBA season. For the years following for the Spurs, George Hill developed his point guard skills and his ability to hit the NBA corner 3. Leading up to the 2011 NBA season, he was molding into a very serviceable point guard.

After his trade to the Pacers, some experts criticized the trade because they felt the Pacers gave up too much in what they saw as a fringe starter. During his first season with Indiana, fans saw him as a defensive minded backup, but he began to improve greatly toward the end of the season to the point of winning the starting point guard job over Collison. During the 2012-2013 season, Hill had his most efficient full season of his career finishing with a PER of 16.6 and 14.2 PPG, however his field goal percentages were actually lower than his career averages (career: 45.1% fg, 39.9% 3p. 2012: 44.3% fg, 36.8% 3p). This indicated a focus on facilitating rather then scoring with the increasing usage rate on players like David West, Roy Hibbert, and Paul George.

Pacers fans were high on him throughout the 2013-2014 season until the Pacers' season began to derail. Some fans blamed Roy Hibbert or Lance Stephenson, while some others blamed George Hill and his seemingly decreasing amount of aggressiveness on the court. Fans anger with Hill was sadly misdirected as they were looking at Kawhi Leonard and his rise to stardom while shutting down LeBron James during the NBA Finals. Fans felt that Leonard would have the same success with Indiana, but that simply isn't reasonable considering the depth at the 3 at the current time of the 2011 draft, but that is another topic for another day. The problems with George Hill was that he was told to facilitate so strongly during his first 5 years in the NBA, that his aggressive style became more dormant; However, when it surfaced, he erupted for a memorable performance like he did in the video below against Damian Lillard.