Dikembe Mutombo To Have No. 55 Retired By Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo is having a thrilling 2015. In April, it was announced that he would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He will now receive another accolade with his former team.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that they will retire Mutombo's number 55 jersey. The ceremony will take place during a November 24 game versus the Boston Celtics. It will be nationally televised on TNT.

Mutombo spent four seasons in Atlanta from 1996-2001 in his 18-year NBA career. He joined the Hawks as a result of free agency in the summer of 1996. His best season in Atlanta came during the 1997-1998 season when he averaged 13.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks.

The announcement was unexpected and emotional for Mutombo.

“The most surprising, as you can see from the tears in my eyes, is the announcement that was made. It’s the most shocking to me. …I didn’t know the Hawks were going to retire my jersey. I can’t believe it. It’s going to be a great day.”

Mutombo was recognized around the NBA as a dominant rebounder and shot blocker. He is second all-time in blocks with 3,289. Hakeem Olajuwon is first on the list.

Philips Arena will now have four jerseys retired. Among the players are Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Bob Pettit, and Lou Hudson. Hawks' CEO Steve Koonin weighed in on celebrating Mutombo's time in Atlanta.

"It’s a big honor. We have not done it for a lot of players," Koonin said. "You talk about somebody with a career with several chapters in it and each one is a positive."

Mutombo has also been making a positive impact in the community with his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation. His foundation helps improve life and education for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mutombo also opened a hospital which is called the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital.

Mutombo will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame next week and that will set the stage for his jersey retirement ceremony in Atlanta.