Free Agent Forward Glen Davis To Miss 8-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery

It has been a tumultuous summer for Los Angeles Clippers free agent power forward Glen Davis.

First, once free agency hit, an apparent lack of offers from NBA franchises did as well, with Davis failing to field any significant interest until August, when both the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks began to initiate possible contract negotiations.

Those talks will have to be placed on the backburner for now, however, as Davis is expected to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks after undergoing major surgery to repair an injured left ankle this past week.

Originally garnered in Los Angeles' Game 6 contest against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past spring, Davis constantly re-aggravated the injury over the course of the Clippers playoff run, which spanned eight more games until the team fell to the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The surgery required means to repair torn ligaments, a bone spur, and a cyst in the eight-year veteran's ankle.

Davis struggled to grace the floor under Clippers coach Doc Rivers in 2014-15, averaging a career-low 12.1 minutes per game while posting just 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest, lacking a single start this past season.

Compare these statistics to his 2012-13 showing with the Orlando Magic in which he averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game along with his 2013-14 performance with the Magic, in which he posted 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest while starting in 43 of his 45 appearances with the team, and you will notice that Davis was not utilized in an ideal manner in Los Angeles, mostly due to the depth the Clippers have in the frontcourt.

At 29 years of age, Davis has posted career averages of eight points and 4.4 rebounds per contest at just 6'9", relying on his bulky 289-pound frame and a scrappy, win-at-all-costs demeanor to carry his career along to this point.

He has also developed a vaunted mid-range game over the course of his NBA tenure, forcing defenses to respect his shooting ability from 15 feet away from the rim.

Davis spent the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics under Rivers, winning the NBA title in his rookie season of 2007-08. "Big Baby," as he is affectionately referred to by those surrounding the league, was traded to the Magic in December 2011 before latching on with the Clippers in February 2014 after a contract buyout with Orlando.