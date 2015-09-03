Free Agent Forward Glen Davis To Miss 8-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery

It has been a tumultuous summer for Los Angeles Clippers free agent power forward Glen Davis

First, once free agency hit, an apparent lack of offers from NBA franchises did as well, with Davis failing to field any significant interest until August, when both the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks began to initiate possible contract negotiations. 

Those talks will have to be placed on the backburner for now, however, as Davis is expected to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks after undergoing major surgery to repair an injured left ankle this past week. 

Originally garnered in Los Angeles' Game 6 contest against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past spring, Davis constantly re-aggravated the injury over the course of the Clippers playoff run, which spanned eight more games until the team fell to the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals

The surgery required means to repair torn ligaments, a bone spur, and a cyst in the eight-year veteran's ankle. 