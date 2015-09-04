Former VCU Guard Briante Weber Inked To Training Camp Deal By Heat

Despite amassing the third most steals in NCAA Division 1 history while leading a wildly successful VCU squad over four years in the collegiate ranks, point guard Briante Weber has found it difficult to land a job in the NBA

This changed Thursday, as Weber was inked to a non-guaranteed, training camp contract with the Miami Heat, joining a backcourt which includes the likes of Mario Chalmers and Goran Dragic

Standing 6-foot-2 and featuring an incredible vertical leap of 45.5 inches, Weber made a name for himself as one of the scrappiest players in the Atlantic 10 conference, earning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors each season from 2013-15 while making the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team in each of those years. 

He was also named to the Colonial Athletic Conference's All-Defensive Team in 2011-12, the Rams' final season in the CAA. 

Weber's 374 steals ranks third all-time in NCAA Division 1 history, trailing only guards Eric Murdock (376) and John Linehan (385), both of whom starred at Providence College. His steals per game average of 3.46 lead the NCAA in 2013-14. 