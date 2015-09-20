Indiana Pacers Roster Breakdown: Point Guard

So in light of the Paul George news it has been decided to just redo this article on point guards. Seeing as how it is the first one.

This year's Indiana Pacers roster is an interesting mix of players. Most players play two or more positions and have varying skill sets.

There could be up to four players this year who play point guard for the Pacers this year. With two combo guards in Rodney Stuckey and Monta Ellis, plus George Hill and Joe Young. Hill and Young are considered to be true point guard type players, even though Hill started his career as a shooting guard. Toney Douglas could also possibly make the roster as a combo guard although it does seem unlikely.

George Hill has been Indiana's starting point guard the entire Vogel era. A solid performer and great leader for the Pacers he is the heavy favorite to start the season as the starting point guard of the Indiana Pacers. He is a very good defensive point guard and is quickly becoming a more reliable offensive threat. He is a good long range shooter who is also adept at slashing to the hoop past defenders. While he is not a career point guard he has adapted to the position very well and has been one of the most consistent players for the Pacers in the Vogel area. George Hill: Starter

Joe Young is one of the most intriguing players on the Pacers roster. A high volume shooter he was one of the best offensive players in college basketball last year. After earning PAC-12 POY he fell to the second round to the Pacers. He missed some of the summer league but when he started playing he lit it up. In fact he joined his fellow Pacers teammate Myles Turner on the Orlando Summer League all star roster. While even he has admitted he needs some work on the defensive side of the ball he is an explosive talent shooting the ball. He could eventually develop into a very good starter, but right now he will have to bide his time to shine. Joe Young: Back-up Point Gaurd.

Rodney Stuckey is back in Indiana. This is one of the grittiest, most impressive players on the team and he will start on the bench. With Frank Vogel's recent announcement that his projected starting 5 is G. Hill, M. Ellis, C.J. Miles, P. George, I. Mahinmi it shakes up every position. Originally it was C.J. would would be the back-up shooting guard. Now he is likely to start at SF. So Stuckey is likely to move up to back-up SG, rather than back-up PG. Otherwise there is no obvious back-up at SG, and with the somewhat unpredictable but talented M. Ellis at SG that is not a good recipe for success.

Monta Ellis could potentially see some time at point guard. Possibly near the end of games in must score situations. But don't expect to see Ellis spend a lot of time playing at point. Toney Douglas is a veteran player looking to sneak onto an NBA roster. Douglas is not very likely to make the roster. But with only four true guards on the roster it is possible. Monta Ellis: rare-situation Point Guard. Toney Douglas: Cut.