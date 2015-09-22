Eastern Conference Predictions

1) Cavaliers- Well duh, LeBron James can take the Orlando Magic's roster to the first seed. Having Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love won't hurt them either. They were easily the best team in the east in the second half the season. If sweeping the first-seed Atlanta Hawks doesn't prove that, don't know what will.

2) Hawks- Losing DeMarre Carroll will hurt them, but they'll still be able to win games with their great defense and Spurs-like ball movement.

3) Raptors- Yes, this is a bold prediction, but let's make a case. The Raptors have been a top-10 team in offense these last two seasons. They were a top-10 team in defense in 2013. If they can be a top-10 team in both categories this season, which they can be, they should be able to finish with the three seed. DeMar DeRozan will be playing for a max contact, while Kyle Lowry will have help at point guard with Cory Joseph and Delon Wright and won't wear himself out again. They only lost one less game than the third-seeded Chicago Bulls last season, and the Bulls are definitely a more injury-prone team than the Raptors. Most importantly, the Raptors addressed their weakest position. Carroll is going to be huge for them. He alone will win them four to five games next season.

4) Bulls- Good team with many injury-prone players. It's doubtful Derrick Rose or Joakim Noah will play a full season, and they have a new coach which will take an adjustment period for players to get used to his new style of play. There has only been one win dividing the Raptors and Bulls in these last two seasons. Unless the Bulls can stay healthy and Rose and Noah can play 77-plus games, having them at the fourth seed is a fair estimate.

5) Heat- The Miami Heat were 19-25 with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the lineup together last season. Wade will likely play less than 60 games, Bosh isn't a good defender anymore, and people have been overrating them. Goran Dragic, Wade, and Hassan Whiteside were never a plus .500 team, Wade and Bosh were never a plus .500 team. They'll definitely be a plus .500 team this season, but it'll take time for their new core to gel, and they'll lose a lot of games because of that.

6) Wizards- A very good team with a very promising backcourt. John Wall is becoming a superstar, and Bradley Beal is surely going to improve. The reason they are placed at six is because Beal has been very injury prone during his career and has never proven to be the kind of shooting guard Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan are, a two guard who can consistently, game in and game out, score and help their team win. Outside of John Wall and Bradley Beal, who do the Wizards have that can help make contributions and surpass the five teams above? Kelly Oubre? Otto Porter? You can't expect John Wall to carry them to a three or four seed.

7) Bucks- Last season's most surprising team, a team no one would've guessed would make the playoffs. They should make the playoffs again, but they'll probably not be as good as everyone thinks. They went 11-18 after the All-Star break after trading Brandon Knight. They addressed their weakest position by signing Greg Monroe, a very good signing, though he has his defensive woes. It's fair to assume their defensive rating will go down with him defending the paint. It wouldn't be surprising if Greivis Vasquez ended up stealing Michael Carter-Williams' starting job, as that's another terrible defender in their starting lineup. A lineup of MCW/Vasquez, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, and Greg Monroe has no floor spacing. Outside of Middleton, who can shoot? They're also a very young team who traded away all their veterans, as they no longer have Zaza Pachulia, Ersan Ilyasova, and Jared Dudley. Who will they look up to when adversity strikes them? For these reasons, having the Milwaukee Bucks at seven is more than fair for them.

8) Pacers- The Indiana Pacers, a team with an actual superstar. In many playoff predictions, people are always leaving off the Pacers. Are people forgetting how good Paul George is? Are they actually saying Paul George will not be able to win at least 38 games, which is good for an eighth seed, according to the last two seasons? Frank Vogel has also proven to be an admirable coach, who can lead his team to victory with his defensive philosophy. You can make the Eastern Conference playoffs by mistake, that's how bad the East is. The Pacers were the ninth seed last season, and that was without Paul George for the majority of the season. A lineup of George Hill, Monta Ellis, and Paul George should be more than enough to at least make the playoffs.