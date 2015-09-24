NBA Guard Jason Richardson Announces Pro Basketball Retirement

Jason Richardson announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday. He played 14 NBA seasons with five different teams, and was most known for electric, breathtaking bursts of athleticism in the earlier days of his pro career.

On a post he shared via Instagram, Richardson wrote that it is a "bittersweet moment" for him, as he officially announced his "retirement from pro basketball." He made sure "to thank the organization and fans in Charlotte, Phoenix, Orlando, Philly, and especially the Bay Area for their loyal support the past 14 years."

Richardson, 34, felt that while "walking a way was the hardest decision," he valued his "health and spending time with [his] family." The 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard later told Yahoo! Sports that he did not want to "limp the rest of his life." He "still has his whole life in front of [him]" and wants "to be able to play with [his] kids."

Richardson was selected fifth overall out of Michigan State by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft. He is best known for his time playing for the Warriors from 2001- 2007, when he was known for his athleticism and three-point shooting ability as a two-guard. Any discussing mentioning J-Rich must start with his abnormal jumping ability, which led to some of the greatest all-time dunks in the 2002 and 2003 Slam Dunk Competitions.

The veteran shooting guard posted career averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over his fourteen years in the league. He also played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

J-Rich also has a significant array of other accomplishments to his name, including NBA All-Rookie First Team, 2002 NBA Rookie/Sophomore Challenge MVP, three-point field goals made league leader in 2007-08.

Richardson last played for the 76ers in 2014-15, where he spent most of the time off-the-court nursing knee injuries from 2012-13. He managed to suit up for nineteen appearances with the Sixers, averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Atlanta Hawks had originally been reported to have inked with the 2015 free agent on August 18th of this past off-season, however the deal was non-guaranteed and Richardson will certainly not appear at Hawks training camp after this declaration of retirement.