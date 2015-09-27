2015-2016 Atlanta Hawks Season Preview

In the 2014-2015 season, the Atlanta Hawks took the NBA by storm and made history. The team reached a franchise-best 60 wins, four All-Stars, and a Coach of the Year in Mike Budenholzer, who was in the second season with the team. A 19-game winning streak was also attainted in the middle of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks' season came to an abrupt end when they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Injuries arose with players such as DeMarre Carroll, Kyle Korver, and Al Horford, and the team could not find any answers for the hot shooting of LeBron James, Iman Shumpert, and J.R. Smith.

The Hawks had an extremely busy offseason. The team lost DeMarre Carroll in free agency to the Toronto Raptors but made up for that loss with their own acquisitions. The Hawks acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. on draft night and Justin Holiday and Tiago Splitter in free agency.

Adding Hardaway adds to the depth chart of guards on the roster such as Kyle Korver and Kent Bazemore. The addition helps make up for the loss of Carroll at the small forward position. Atlanta will also receive the return of Thabo Sefolosha at small forward. Sefolosha sustained a season-ending leg injury towards the end of last season after an altercation with police in front of a New York City nightclub.

Tiago Splitter coming to Atlanta gives the Hawks a true center. Ever since Horford was drafted by the team in 2007, he has had to play out of position at center. Although a true center is available now, Atlanta may stick to the chemistry of Paul Millsap at power forward and Horford at center.

The leadership of Jeff Teague is a major x-factor in Atlanta's success. His scoring average has increased every year since his rookie season in 2009 and has been looking more like the point guard of the future. Dennis Schroder is also proving that he can be an efficient point guard off the bench. In 2014-2015, Teague and Schroder proved to be one of the best point guard combos in the NBA.

Al Horford's health may be the determining factor of whether the Hawks return to the Eastern Conference Finals and advance even further. He has dealt with two season-ending pectoral injuries in the last four seasons. He was slowed down by a thumb injury against the Cavaliers in the playoffs but was phenomenal prior to that. He is also on a contract year in which he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The result of the Hawks' 2015-2016 season may ultimately be the pitch for whether he stays in Atlanta. Horford has come out saying that he has been enjoying his time in Atlanta. He is the longest tenured Hawk on the roster as he has been with the team since his rookie year in 2007.

Kyle Korver also must continue to be an efficient three-point shooter. He shot 49 percent from the arc last season and torched defenses. Korver was phenomenal at coming off of screens and being able to get off open shots around the perimeter. His deadly shooting also helps others improve from that range. The team saw improved production from three-point range from players such as Kent Bazemore, Jeff Teague, and even Paul Millsap.

The Eastern Conference will ultimately come down to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks once again. Many critics believe that the loss of DeMarre Carroll will hurt Atlanta, but their offseason moves, along with the San Antonio-style system, will continue to help the team become one of the quietest dominant teams in the NBA.