Phoenix Suns Edge Sacramento Kings Despite Big Night From Rudy Gay

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are both teams that will be aiming for the playoffs this season and the two teams met on Wednesday night, to give the NBA world a taste of how the teams will fare this season. 

The first quarter started out as well as any Kings fan would have wanted. They started on an 8-0 run, which included threes from both Rudy Gay and DeMarcus Cousins. Gay's night didn't stop there however, his early three-ball seemed to give him the confidence that wasn't evident on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gay landed himself 14 first quarter points, including an incredible 3 of 3 from downtown. 

The Suns offense struggled in the early part of the game. They lacked the creativity and movement, that under coach Jeff Hornacek has become a necessity for their team. Defensively, they got in early foul trouble, with both Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler both picking up two early fouls. 

Sacramento extended their lead out to a dominant 16 point margin nearing the end of the first quarter. But with the second unit in that consisted of Darren CollisonMarco Belinelli (who piled on 32 points against Portland), Caron ButlerOmri Casspi and Eric Moreland, Phoenix feasted. The Suns were able to force turnovers and overpower Sacramento's small lineup inside to go on a quick 11 point unanswered run that took them into quarter time with the score still in favour of the Kings, 32-27. 

Their run in the early second quarter, with baskets from second year forward T.J. Warren and Bledsoe. Darren Collison ended the 15-0 spurt with a beautiful spinning layup that stopped the Suns' momentum. Sacramento decided to ditch the bench unit and turned to DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo to get back to the dominance that they had showed earlier. But the Suns held their own, mainly through Jon Leuer, who stamped his mark on the game with 9 second quarter points and this exquisite jam over Cousins. 