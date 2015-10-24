Dark Horse NBA MVP Candidates

The NBA is a superstar driven league. But the NBA world concentrates too much on the upper echelon superstars, think LeBron JamesStephen CurryKevin Durant, James Harden and Anthony Davis. These guys, along with a few more, are the players that you would expect to win the MVP award, the favorites for the prize. So, instead of focusing on that select group, it's time to look at some other contenders for the 2015-16 NBA MVP. 

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Last season, DeMarcus Cousins had an incredible season. He made his first All-Star appearance, first All-NBA team appearance and had some of the best statistics in the entire league. His points and rebounds per game averages were both good enough to be among the top five players in the entire association. He also improved defensively after being rather weak in his first four seasons. 

Had Cousins made the playoffs, he and his 24 points and 13 rebounds may have been in the MVP race. Last season, he was so valuable to his team, especially on offense. According to Basketball-Reference, his usage percentage of 34.1 percent was the third highest in the league. He was, in fact, the only big man to be in the top six in terms of usage percentage last year. Cousins is always the number one option for George Karl's offense. His ability to finish at the basket with his brilliant blend of power and skill make him tough to guard. His full range of offensive skills forces the defense to double team him, which creates easier looks for his teammates.

This year will be no different. With no move made to gain another dominant offensive option, Cousins should continue to get his share of looks and his usage percentage will remain high. His improved roster around him will make his life easier and his MVP case stronger. Rajon Rondo gives Cousins a real point guard to play with for the first time in his career. Rondo will be able to get Cousins the ball in perfect spots and make his shots easier, especially considering some of the ridiculous shots he had to take last season. Their connection has been evident in preseason: