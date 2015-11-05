Rick Carlisle Agrees To Five-Year, $35 Million Contract Extension With Dallas Mavericks

Coach Rick Carlisle and the Dallas Mavericks have come to terms on a new contract extension, according to league sources.



Sources told ESPN.com that the Mavericks and Carlisle have finalized a new five-year deal in the $35 million range that will make him the league's highest-paid coach without a dual executive role. The new deal will take Carlisle into the 2021-2022 NBA season for the winningest coach in Dallas Mavericks history.

In a twist it has been reported that the Mavericks actually held a team option for the 2016-2017 season, therefore the new deal won't take into effect until the 2017-2018 season.

Many speculated that Rick Carlisle may opt to leave the Dallas Mavericks after the direction the team seemed to be headed after the DeAndre Jordan debacle. However, Carlisle's relationship with owner Mark Cuban and general manager Donnie Nelson has been a focal point in his decision to stay. As has been his relationship with his future hall of famer player Dirk Nowitzki who Carlisle considers an honor to have had the opportunity to coach.



After successful coaching stints in both Detroit and Indiana, he now ranks as one of just 11 figures in league history to win a championship as both a player and a coach.



The Mavs' desire to keep him in place with another long-term deal has been anticipated for some time, with president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson memorably announcing in April that he and Mavs owner Mark Cuban regard Carlisle as "our Jerry Sloan."



"He can be in Dallas as long as he wants to be," Nelson said after Dallas' elimination in the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets.



Carlisle is the league's third longest tenured coach, behind only San Antonio's Gregg Popovich and Miami's Erik Spoelstra. Carlisle is best known as being able to get the most out of his players and helping them reach their potential.

Carlisle has done more with less throughout his NBA coaching career and in particularly through recent years as the Mavs have fallen from championship contention. That being said, with Rick Carlisle being on board for the foreseeable future, that's a sure fire slam dunk for the Dallas Mavericks organization and their players.