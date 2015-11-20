Antetokounmpo's 33 Points Not Enough As Milwaukee Bucks Fall To Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks took on their division rival Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in Cleveland and they got a huge game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was able to score 33 points while shooting 12-15 from the field, but it came in a losing effort as the Bucks lost to the Cavaliers, 115-100.

The Bucks also had three other players in double digit scoring for the game; Greg Monroe (17), Kris Middleton (15), and Jabari Parker (14). This was a big game back for Parker, who can finally settle in with this team after missing the entire season last year with an injury.

Despite a well rounded scoring attack, the Bucks were never really in this game. They cut the lead to single digits a couple times, but this game was controlled by the Cavaliers from start to finish.

LeBron James was able to post another solid game, scoring 27 points, dishing out 6 assists, and pulling down nine rebounds. J.R. Smith pitched in 18 points going 7-12 from the field. Kevin Love played very well, scoring 22 points and pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds.

This is a tough loss for the Bucks, it drops them to 5-7 on the season which puts them third from the bottom in the Eastern Conference. This can be expected from such a young team just trying to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.

It won't get any easier for them as they have back-to-back games against teams who have a record above .500.

This win for the Cavaliers puts them in first place in not only their division, but in the Eastern Conference. After LeBron voiced his opinion following the recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, basically saying that his team isn't playing hard enough, the Cavaliers responded with a nice win at home.

They, along with any good team in this league, need to win home games against the lower quality teams. They have two more home games back-to-back and these are wins they need to pick up. With the Chicago Bulls starting to pick up some steam on their season, the Cavs will be happy with getting wins like this.

When another team in the same division and conference as you is playing well it makes you step up your level of play. This was the case tonight for the Cavaliers. They dominated in all facets of the game.

Up next for the Bucks is a road game against the Indiana Pacers this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. If the Bucks can get a win against a quality opponent like the Pacers, it could be a jumpstart to their season.

The Cavaliers next game is at home against the Atlanta Hawks this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. This should be a great game between two of the top teams in the East.