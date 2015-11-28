Boston Celtics Massacre Washington Wizards, 111-78

The Washington Wizards (6-7) are welcome at the TD Garden whenever they please.

After routing Washington at home just three Fridays ago, 118-98, the Boston Celtics (9-7) topped that feat in their second matchup against the Wizards this season, erupting for a 111-78 shellacking of the struggling red, white and blue in Boston on Friday night.

Center Jared Sullinger piloted the Celtics victorious efforts, enjoying an 18-point, 15-rebound night in which he converted on eight of his 12 shot attempts in just 24 minutes of action. Point guard Isaiah Thomas led all scorers with 21 points on 9-for-21 shooting, while small forward Jae Crowder contributed 17 points, including three conversions from beyond the three-point line, to accompany his five rebounds and +32 plus/minus rating.

Shooting guard Avery Bradley also chipped into the Celtics win, scoring 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting, while reserve big men David Lee and Kelly Olynyk added 12 points apiece off of the bench.

The loss comes as the third in a row for the reeling Wizards, who have lost each game by a double-digit margin. Reserve small forward Jared Dudley led the team in scoring with 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting, while shooting guard Bradley Beal dropped 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

Point guard John Wall, underperforming as of late, struggled from the field, connecting on just four of his 11 field goal attempts for 10 points to accompany his six assists and four boards, capturing a porous plus/minus rating of -28, the worst mark on his team.

The Wizards were outmatched in every facet of the contest, shooting just 32 percent from the field in comparison to the Celtics mark of 43 percent, hitting on just 28 percent of their three-point attempts compared to Boston's 36 percent, and turning the ball over 22 times in comparison to the Celtics 15 turnovers.

Boston also recorded 25 second-chance points on the night, outrebounding the Wizards by a margin of 58-46.

It was a dominant performance from the very beginning for the Celtics, who never trailed in the ballgame. Leading 6-4 early on, Boston strangled the momentum from their counterparts, going on a 21-6 run over the ensuing six minutes. The surge was highlighted by two three-point makes by Bradley, building a 27-10 lead late in the first quarter.

A 9-0 run pulled Washington to within nine points of the Celtics by the end of the quarter, however, Boston pushed their advantage to a commanding 54-36 by the conclusion of the first half, finishing the second quarter with a buzzer-beating pull-up jump shot by shooting guard Evan Turner.

Boston extended the lead to as much as 76-51 in the third quarter before grappling a 111-73 advantage in the fourth following an Olynyk three-pointer with three minutes remaining, signaling a celebration at the TD Garden as the Celtics clinched their second consecutive victory before setting out on a five-game road trip.