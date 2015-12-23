Dragan Bender Expected To Be Next Big Euro Mystery Man Of NBA
ViaEuroleague.net

As usual, the highly-touted college players are generating plenty of buzz. Ben Simmons of LSU looks to be settling into the “next big thing” role that has been previously filled by Andrew Wiggins and Jahlil Okafor. Brandon Ingram and Skal Labissiere, from Duke and Kentucky, respectively, follow close behind and since it is only December, the radar has not been turned to the boom-or-bust European player. Well, you can consider this one a gift because Dragan Bender is that player and he should be getting his fair share of hype once draft season rolls around.

This probably sounds familiar to anyone who followed Kristaps Porzingis and his infamous workout video last year. If his highlights are put side-by-side with those of Porzingis last year, they seem almost identical.