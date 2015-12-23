Dragan Bender Expected To Be Next Big Euro Mystery Man Of NBA

As usual, the highly-touted college players are generating plenty of buzz. Ben Simmons of LSU looks to be settling into the “next big thing” role that has been previously filled by Andrew Wiggins and Jahlil Okafor. Brandon Ingram and Skal Labissiere, from Duke and Kentucky, respectively, follow close behind and since it is only December, the radar has not been turned to the boom-or-bust European player. Well, you can consider this one a gift because Dragan Bender is that player and he should be getting his fair share of hype once draft season rolls around.

This probably sounds familiar to anyone who followed Kristaps Porzingis and his infamous workout video last year. If his highlights are put side-by-side with those of Porzingis last year, they seem almost identical.

It’s almost like those games that are found in newspapers that involve circling differences. Since their games look so similar, the comparisons to Porzingis will be aplenty. And, like Porzingis, the comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Yi Jianlin, etc. will follow. That’s just the track that the hype train takes. However, Bender is not any of those players; his game just looks and sounds a lot like their game does.

As a basketball player, Bender has a high floor because of his size and defensive skill.

He’s 7’0.5” with a 9’3” standing reach and a 7’3” wingspan. He also has quick feet and plays solid perimeter defense. That is extremely valuable as the NBA is turning to small ball. His slender frame, however, does not do him any favors down low. Bulking up will be vital to his success in the NBA, but almost every prospect needs to gain weight, so that is not a red flag.

Personally, Bender reminds yours truly of a player who many are very familiar with in Mario Hezonja. While Bender will probably never have the confidence of Hezonja, they’re both from Croatia, they’ve both played professional basketball since a young age, and they’ve both played on European teams with veterans. That last parallel is extremely important. A lot of people pointed to Hezonja’s lack of playing time in Barcelona last year as a red flag. Playing on Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv with former-NBA players Jordan Farmar and Vitor Favareni, Bender has not seen a great amount of playing time. He has yet to start in any of Maccabi’s 16 games this season and he’s only playing about eleven minutes per night. As a result, Bender has only averaged 2.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 0.7 bpg, and his season high in points hasn’t even eclipsed double digits. Moreover, Bender has only taken 22 three-pointers this season but nine of them have found the bottom of the net for a respectable 41% from deep.

Maccabi fired their head coach on November 10th and since then, they’ve gone 6-3 with Bender playing double-digit minutes in five of those contests. In a league where tanking isn’t rewarded and playing young guys big minutes is seldom, Bender will have a hard time finding playing time—especially with five big men ahead of him on the depth chart. This will lead a lot of uneducated people to believe that Bender is not a good player, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Last season, on Maccabi’s junior team, Bender showed why he was so highly-touted as a prospect. He even erupted for 43 points against Virtus Bologna.

Over the summer, he continued that dominance and showed out in the 2015 Adidas EuroCamp. With scouts aplenty, Bender showed his versatility with his passing, scoring and rim-protecting all on display.

According to DraftExpress, “Bender didn't test particularly well athletically, which was expected, and still needs to get stronger, but he's grown 1.5 inches and gained 14 pounds since he was measured in Treviso exactly one year ago. For a player who won't turn 18 until November, those are both promising signs.”

Prepare for the time-honored cliché. Bender’s potential is what makes him a top-5 pick. He’s not two years away from being two years away, but he will definitely need time to develop. Once he develops, sky is the limit. Bender could easily become the next great rim-runner and transition threat—with his ability to soar for dunks, knock down threes and make the simple pass.

For teams projected to be in the lottery, Bender is definitely a player to watch and watch a lot. A lot of people think Ben Simmons is the best player in this draft, but Bender is not far behind. Simmons is a better interior player and play-maker than Bender, but this Euro is a completely different flavor. Ben Simmons had a 43-point game of his own, but a look at his shot chart shows that even thinking about leaving the paint to score is a bad idea for Simmons (via ESPN).

This is not a knock on Simmons as he will likely be a great player, but he is far from a reliable shooter and that is his only real knock as a player. Bender has a fluid jumper and that gives him, at least, one advantage over the Australian sensation.

Actually, there is one more advantage that Bender has. With a name like “Dragan Bender,” he has to be good! For every dumb joke there is going to be about him eating more, there will be a return of puns with his name five-fold. There is no doubt that Bender has the most pun-able name in this draft class; and, if Justise Winslow didn’t exist, in NBA history.

While he has yet to be asked about his wonderful name, he has been asked about who head models his game after (via DraftExpress). “When I was a kid I was trying to look like Toni Kukoc, trying to play like him. But now that he's retired and everything,” Bender said. “I'm watching the guys in the NBA like Dirk Nowitzki and Nikola Mirotic. Dirk is a famous NBA player and he's playing like a stretch-four like me. Like I want to. Mirotic came last year to the NBA so I try to look at how he adjusted to the league.”

Bender was also asked about Porzingis saying, ““I played against [Kristaps Porzingis] one time in a Euroleague tournament for juniors in Barcelona. I loved to look at him play. I really didn't look at his games too much. I saw that he was really high in the draft and I think he's going to be good in the NBA, for sure.” There are no quotes from Bender about the comparison between the two.

ESPN Insider Chad Ford, an avid Porzingis endorser, currently has Bender as the third best player in the Draft class, after Simmons and Ingram.

Prepare your #SagginForDragan hashtags and bookmark tankathon.com. The NBA Draft is now only 6 months away.