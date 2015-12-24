Dallas Mavericks: Playoff Expectations?

It has been a real rollercoaster of a season for the Dallas Mavericks, as they have 15 wins and 13 losses (as of 12/23/15) and are fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs started the season a little shaky going 3-4 in their first seven, heading into their game with the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas on November 11th. The Mavs went into that game with an obvious chip on their shoulders after the whole DeAndre Jordan scandal over the summer. That point is where the tide changed and the Mavs played the Clippers perfectly, winning the game 118-108 and going on to win the next five games as well.

After that six-game win streak the Mavs have looked, well, just about average. They’re beating bad teams and losing to good ones. Heading into the season, most experts were predicting either the Mavs would barely make the playoffs as a seventh or eighth seed, or they would barely miss the postseason being the first or second team on the outside looking in. Since the 9-4 start the Mavericks have gone 6-9. But why?

Many reasons could be the cause of this 6-9 run. One being Chandler Parsons really has not been himself this year averaging 8.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game. As compared to last season where he averaged 15.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game. Chandler Parsons is supposed to be a reliable starter but this year he has not been very productive, he was part of the reason the Mavericks allowed Monta Ellis to leave. From the numbers you can see, the Mavs are getting about half the production that they got from Chandler Parsons last year.

Another reason for this run is team defense. In the last 15 games, the Mavs have given up almost 102 points per game, which puts them in the bottom half of the league for opponent points per game, while Dallas themselves are only scoring 100.6 points per game putting them 19th in the league and 20th in the league in team field goal percentage (43.9%).

But the real problem is that the Mavs can’t get any work done against good teams. The Mavs are 2-10 against teams that have records over.500. If this Mavs team keeps playing like this, they will work themselves straight out of the playoffs. Even if they do make it in the playoffs there is no shot that they will do any damage.

Many could also point the finger towards head coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle is an outstanding coach and in this writers opinion is a top three coach in the NBA. But there are a couple things he has done this season that are a bit questionable, one being that he has relied heavily on Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk being, at the moment, the best player on the team to many makes sense. But people forget he is a 37-year-old man, and the NBA season can put a lot of wear and tear on a player of his age, especially one that is seven-feet tall.

Wesley Matthews was brought in this season in an attempt to minimize the need for Dirk and an attempt to keep him healthy, but Carlisle hasn’t utilized Wesley Matthews. At this point in Dirk’s career, the goal should be to keep him healthy for years to come and allow for other players to show their roles on the team as Nowitzki's role is slowly diminishing.

The Mavs real problem is that other than Dirk no real star or team leader has emerged out of Dallas this season. While Dallas has really invested in a solid team, every great team in history had real star players. Dirk may have been the Mavs star player but you can’t rely on the 17-year veteran anymore. While Dallas has hoped that players like Wesley Matthews and Chandler Parsons would help fill the star player role at this point in the season, it doesn’t look as if either of them will be able to fill the role. But things are looking up for the Mavs as Wesley Matthews seems to be playing better, JaVale McGee looks better than expected, and the emergence of key supporting players in Dwight Powell and Raymond Felton looks as if they could be reliable players in the near future.

Lately, Dwight Powell and Raymond Felton have been playing well and have shown the players they can develop into. Dwight Powell, who was a part in the Rajon Rondo trade of last season, has been a huge player of the bench. While he only averages 19 minutes per game, he has some of the best per 100 possession numbers on the team with 21.8 points per 100 and 15.6 rebounds per 100. Dwight Powell also has a solid true shooting percentage at 57.4 percent.

Likewise, Raymond Felton has shown to be very productive. A journey man that seems to have found a home in Dallas, Felton was a go-to bench player in the early going and now is a starting guard. Raymond Felton has shown to be a leader on and off of the Mavericks court, being a fan and team favorite. While not putting up any flashy numbers, he has been a great player on the court averaging 9.7 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game. At this point, Felton is playing some of the best ball of his life.

In order to get out of this slump the Mavs need to get leadership from the bench and players to help fill Dirks role. While this may seem complicated, this writer believes with the leadership of Rick Carlisle the Mavericks will be able to do it.

The Mavs should trade for a player who could fill in the star role before the trade deadline. A blockbuster trade for DeMarcus Cousins or another quality player could work wonders for this lacking team. But taking into consideration that they still owe Boston a first round pick, the likeliness of such trade is very low. At this point, the Mavs are relying on Wesley Matthews on stay healthy and Chandler Parsons to return to his old state. Since the Mavs will not be able to gain any mid-season acquisitions, they are hoping players such as JaVale McGee will emerge as the mid-season approaches.

All in all, the Mavs need to rely on Nowitzki less and trust their supporting cast. They also need Chandler Parsons to play to his full potential because at this point Parsons is not being a very productive player. The Mavs have to play better team defense by playing better in the paint and in general. The best chance the Mavs have is by strengthening their decent defense by working better as a team. In order to do any damage and have a shot at playoffs, the Mavs are going to need the bench players to be very productive and they need the emergence of young players such as JaVale McGee or Justin Andersen. Don't expect anything spectacular from the Mavericks this season without some changes being made.