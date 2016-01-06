Indiana Pacers Look To Get On Track Against Orlando Magic

The Indiana Pacers have struggled lately with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, although they have had a tough schedule. But everyone involved with the Pacers knows this is unacceptable, they know they want to compete with the best. The Orlando Magic are playing better than many thought they would heading into the season. But they still sit outside of the playoffs, although that would change if they win tonight. This will be yet another tough Eastern Conference road game for the Indiana Pacers, let's see what this game holds.

The Pacers have lost a few close games the last couple of weeks, and with close games come controversial finishes. The NBA has looked into a couple of those controversial calls/no calls and have said the refs messed up. But the real issue is the Pacers haven't closed out games with a lead. They struggle to run good plays and get crucial stops on defense. If a team wants to be considered a serious contender they have to be able to play well late in games, something the Pacers aren't doing. Although the Pacers two stars have thrived in these situations, Monta Ellis has made multiple clutch shots in said close games. Paul George has carried the team on his back offensively in the last four contests late in games. Unfortunately, those games haven't always produced a win. Not that this game gets any easier against the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic are 19-16 and are ninth in the Eastern Conference, showing how good they are despite their youth. Most experts believed it would be another year before the Magic competed for a playoff spot, but the Magic are playing well and in this tight conference anything can happen. The Magic were also 10-5 in the month of December, which is a very impressive record for any team. The Magic have assembled a very good young team and if they keep their pieces they could be huge threats in a year or two, but yours truly does believe they will make the playoffs this year. The Pacers will be facing one of Indiana's favorite basketball players in the last few years. Victor Oladipo has played often and played well for the Orlando Magic. He has also started dabbling in playing point guard along with his usual position at shooting guard.

Lineups

Pacers - PG: George Hill, SG: Monta Ellis, SF: Paul George, PF: Lavoy Allen, C: Ian Mahinmi

Magic - PG: Victor Oladipo, SG: Evan Fournier, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: Channing Frye, C: Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Pacers: C.J. Miles, questionable (sore right shoulder)

Magic: Elfrid Payton, questionable (left ankle contusion), C.J. Watson, out (sore left calf)

So the Pacers may be missing C.J. Miles after he injured his shoulder blocking a Dwyane Wade shot. The Pacers also won't play against their old teammate C.J. Watson who is still having issues with injuries. The Pacers face a tough road test against a young, active and talented team. The Pacers have done a better job of limiting turnovers and will need to continue that or they won't win games on the road.

T.V. - Fox Sports Indiana

Radio - 1070 The Fan