David Blatt Out As Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach

One of the last coaches you would ever expect to be fired at this point in the season would be Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, David Blatt. However, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, the second-year coach has been fired on Friday afternoon.

After all, in his first year as an NBA coach, he led his team to the NBA Finals where they would lose to the Golden State Warriors . With a 30-11 record to start the season while sitting atop of the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers have had some obstacles to face this year and will face some more hurdles down the road.

Blatt would make a statement thanking the Cavaliers, saying, "I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. I'd like to thank Dan Gilbert and David Griffin for giving me this opportunity and am honored to have worked with an amazing group of players from LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love through our entire roster. I'd also like to express my extreme gratitude to my coaching staff. I am indebted to them for their professionalism, hard work, loyalty and friendship. I am proud of what we have accomplished since I have been the Head Coach and wish the Cavaliers nothing but the best this season and beyond."

According to Chris Haynes of Cleveland.com, Cavaliers bench coach Tyronn Lue will be replacing Blatt as head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lue has agreed to a three-year contract to be the head coach.

After a crushing loss at home to the Warriors this week, that might have been a red flag to the front office and thought Blatt would be getting in the way of the team getting to the Finals and beating a team of the Warriors' caliber.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, this past month the team had started to shift away from following Blatt due to "being over his head," according to multiple veteran players. Blatt was ultimately shocked by the decision made by the front office and surprised they had come to the conclusion to let him go.

A lot of speculation has already arose that LeBron James was part of the choice to let the coach go, but apparently the firing was all up to General Manager David Griffin. LeBron James was aware of the firing earlier Friday and a report has yet to come out on what he has to say.

Blatt may not be done in the NBA just yet, as he has already made a trip to Finals and holds a record of 83-40 record (.675 winning percentage). Blatt will have multiple coaching opportunities, whether that be in the United States or back overseas in Europe.