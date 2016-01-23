Tempers Flair As New York Knicks Lose To Los Angeles Clippers 116-88 In The Garden

The New York Knicks (22-23) snapped their six-game winning streak at home as they were blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers (28-15), 116-88.

Knicks Started Slow And Never Really Got Going

In a game where the New York Knicks came in expecting to compete they came out flat, and remained that way the entire game. The Knicks will be looking to forget this performance as soon as possible. The Los Angeles Clippers came to play shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from three point range. This game got away from New York quickly as they fell down by double digits early.

DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Johnson combined for 17 of the Clippers’ 31 points in the first quarter. Derrick Williams came in and provided a spark scoring six points in the opening period. The Knicks closed out with 7-0 run and the first quarter ended with the Knicks being down 31-24. The second quarter was also dominated by the Clippers great shooting from the field and Los Angeles would take a 55-45 lead heading into the half. The Knicks came as close as five in the third quarter, but then the Clippers went on a 14-2 run from which the Knicks never recovered.

Clippers Stars Came To Play And Did Just That

Jordan and point guard Chris Paul dominated early. Both sat most of the fourth quarter; however, they still finished with solid numbers due to their play through three quarters. Jordan finished with 20 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-7 shooting, with them all being dunks. Paul finished with 16 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. Paul appeared to find a weakness in the Knicks front court and exploited it, as most of his assists were on dunks or layups either by Jordan or Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

Rough Night For Knicks Stars

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis had an awful shooting night, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting. The recently announced All-Star Carmelo Anthony will probably want to forget tonight as well. However, for Anthony to finish the night shooting 4-of-12 from the field, he still managed to score 16 points as he made up for it by going 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Arron Afflalo, who had been a key part of the Knicks offense, also had a poor shooting night. Afflalo went shot a measly 1-of-5 and finished with only five points. The Knickerbockers don’t have much success when those three all have bad performances like tonight. Porzingis finished with eight rebounds, and Anthony had six assists to go with his four rebounds.

Chippiness Got The Best Of Robin Lopez

Knicks center Robin Lopez also had a bad night. He was ejected in the third quarter after an altercation with Paul and Jordan. Lopez appeared to make contact with the face of the Clippers point guard, and then a shoving match began with Lopez and Jordan. The emotions appeared to have been calmed and the peace restored, but Jordan and Lopez started towards each other again. The two had to be separated and after a long delay, Jordan was handed one technical and Lopez was handed two technical fouls leading to an ejection. In a display that Lopez will likely not want to be remembered for, the Knicks center ended the game with six points on 3-of-11 shooting in 17 minutes.

Up Next

The Knicks fall to 22-23 in a performance that they hope to erase from the minds of the Garden crowd. Lopez and the rest of the Knicks will have a chance to redeem themselves quickly Saturday Night in Charlotte versus the Charlotte Hornets. In a game that may or may night be impacted by inclement weather across the eastern seaboard. Tip off is at 7:00 PM EST