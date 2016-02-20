Golden State Warriors Face A Tough Los Angeles Clippers Side As They Look To Bounce Back

The Golden State Warriors' quest for a record-breaking NBA season took a hit last night, when they were trumped by the Portland Trail Blazers in a 137-105 loss. Tonight, they could face an even tougher task, when they come up against the Los Angeles Clippers, who sit fourth in the Western Conference. A win for the Clippers would take them to just three wins behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in third, whilst another loss for Warriors could be costly, with the San Antonio Spurs just two wins behind, with 46 from 55 games.

Last Games

Golden State went into the NBA All-Star break on the back of a 11-game win streak, which included victories over the Spurs, Oklahoma, and the Eastern Conference's leaders the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors put up some impressive performances in the All-Star weekend, with Klay Thompson beating teammate Curry to become the Foot Locker Three Point Contest champion. Despite this, the Warriors slumped to a disappointing defeat on their regular season-return, scoring their lowest points total since their 95-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons back on January 16th.

The Clippers are currently enjoying an impressive 8-2 run from their last ten games, including an impressive victory over second place San Antonio on their return from the All-Star break. The Clippers however have been inconsistent with their points hauls recently, having scored just 100 points or less in four of their last eight wins, including the low-scoring affair of the 85-83 victory over the Atlanta Hawks back at the end of January. Prior to their victory against the Spurs, they lost in overtime to the Boston Celtics, so are currently on just a one-match win streak.

Last Matchups

The Warriors have been flawless against fellow opponents from the Pacific Division this NBA season. They have won 12 games on the bounce, which include two wins over tonight's opponents. Both matchups came in November, with the current champions winning the home game on the 4th of November 108-112. That night, Stephen Curry scored 31, whilst the Clippers' biggest scorer was their leading man Chris Paul, who shot 24.

The second matchup was hosted by the Clippers, as they once again lost, this time 124-117. The home team's highest scorer was Paul once again, this time with 35, but Curry trumped him once score, scoring 40.

If division standings are anything to go by, then there's only way this can go.

Curry has scored a collective 71 points against the Clippers this season. How many will he add tonight? Credit: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Key Players

All eyes will be on the ever-impressive 'Splash Brothers' tonight, with Curry and Thompson averaging a collective 51.1 points per game as a duo this season. Curry has 29.8 of those points, and is the NBA's highest average scorer this season. Curry is also the league's fourth best in terms of steals per game, averaging 2.1 a game. The current MVP scored 31 points in the loss to Portland, Thompson got 23.

The Clippers will look to their own impressive duo of Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan tonight as they aim to overcome to the Warriors. The star point guard is averaging just shy of 20 points per game this year, the Clippers' highest return. On top of this, Paul is averaging 9.4 assists a game. Jordan's 14.1 rebounds a game on average are only bettered in the whole of the NBA by Andre Drummond, whilst the Clippers center has also averaged 12.1 points per game. Newly acquired Jeff Green could make an impact tonight, having joined from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Injuries

The Warriors will still be without Festus Ezeli for the foreseeable future, with the center not expected to return from a knee injury until the latter part of the regular season. He was averaging 7.5 points per game prior to his setback.

The Clippers will be without reserve guard Austin Rivers, who is currently out with a fractured hand. Experienced man Pablo Prigioni missed the win against the Spurs, and the Argentinean could also miss tonight's clash.

Tip-off this evening is at 5:30 PM P.T.