Kawhi Leonard Returns, Helps San Antonio Spurs Pummel Sacramento Kings 108-92

Tony Parker scored 23 points on 11 for 17 shooting while reigning Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard returned from injury and added 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs blew out the Sacramento Kings 108-92 on Wednesday.

Danny Green also contributed 16 points for the Spurs, who won their third straight game.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points for the Kings, but was totally shut down in the first half. He missed his first 10 attempts, and shot 8 for 23 in the game, thanks to the outstanding defense of the Spurs, particularly LaMarcus Aldridge.

"You hope he misses shots and has an off night. We packed the paint against him and showed a lot of hands when he had the ball," said Leonard.

Aldridge and the Spurs made Cousins earn his points the hard way. (Photo : USA TODAY Sports)

Cousins' supporting cast didn't provide much help either, as fellow starters Rudy Gay, Rajon Rondo, and Ben McLemore scored a total of 23 points on a dismal 10-31 shooting, including 2-9 from deep.

Tim Duncan and Aldridge also had a bad night. Duncan went scoreless in 12 minutes while Aldridge shot poorly, scoring seven points on 2-11 shooting, but the Spurs' balanced effort was enough to beat the Kings.

It was a close game for almost three quarters, but the Spurs pulled away in the fourth behind Leonard and reserve David West. San Antonio built a 91-72 lead and Sacramento was never able to recover.

"I feel like we have more weapons (than in the past), but if we don't win a championship it won't mean anything," said Parker of the Spurs.

Kings coach George Karl seems to agree.

"It's tough to defend them because they don't have a one-man ego person. I mean that team is a team,"" he said. "Their bench pretty much beat us. They have a lot of weapons."

The Kings saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Spurs will continue their rodeo road trip against the Utah Jazz while the Kings return home to host the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Facts of the Night

Leonard rejoined the Spurs after missing the first three games due to a mild calf injury. He was rusty during the start of the game, but eventually found his rhythm as the game progressed.

The Spurs are in an eight game rodeo trip, where they are currently 5-1. This is an annual trip being made by the San Antonio Spurs to give way to the rodeo events at AT&T Center.

Rondo has 38 games this season with 10 or more assists.

The Kings are playing their final season in Sleep Train Arena (formerly known as Arco Arena). Next season, the team will have a new home court.