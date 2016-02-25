Curry Hits Clutch Three As Golden State Warriors Win Thriller Against Miami Heat

Just when everybody thought that the Warriors would suffer their sixth loss of the season, Steph Curry proved them wrong, again.

The reigning NBA MVP scored 42 points, including a dagger trey with 38 seconds to go to help the Golden State Warriors survive the scare from the Miami Heat 118-112 on Wednesday.

"Anytime you play against a playoff basketball team, it's going to be a tough task," said Curry following the Warriors' 51st win of the season.

But while Curry was the hero, fellow 'Splash' Brother Klay Thompson kept the Warriors in the game, scoring 33 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Dwyane Wade led the way for the Heat, scoring a season-high 32 points. Hassan Whiteside added 21 points and 13 boards, while Luol Deng had 16 for Miami, who almost sent sent the Warriors to their sixth loss.