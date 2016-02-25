Curry Hits Clutch Three As Golden State Warriors Win Thriller Against Miami Heat

Just when everybody thought that the Warriors would suffer their sixth loss of the season, Steph Curry proved them wrong, again.

The reigning NBA MVP scored 42 points, including a dagger trey with 38 seconds to go to help the Golden State Warriors survive the scare from the Miami Heat 118-112 on Wednesday.

"Anytime you play against a playoff basketball team, it's going to be a tough task," said Curry following the Warriors' 51st win of the season.

But while Curry was the hero, fellow 'Splash' Brother Klay Thompson kept the Warriors in the game, scoring 33 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Dwyane Wade led the way for the Heat, scoring a season-high 32 points. Hassan Whiteside added 21 points and 13 boards, while Luol Deng had 16 for Miami, who almost sent sent the Warriors to their sixth loss.

"Miami outplayed us much of the game, but we hung in there until Steph and Klay took over." said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

That was pretty much the story of the game, as the Heat led 31-20 after the first quarter, 55-51 at the half, and 83-80 in the third period.

Then Curry and Thompson took over the fourth, but Miami didn't collapse. Led by Wade, the Heat took a 108-107 lead in the final minute of the fourth.

The Heat seemed to be on their way to winning the game when Whiteside blocked a three-pointer from Draymond Green. However, the ball went to Curry's hands and he nailed the go-ahead triple over the outstretched arms of Whiteside.

"A great player made some great plays at the end," said Wade of Curry's game-winning three.

The shorthanded Heat went into the game without All-Star forward Chris Bosh and back-up guard Beno Udrih due to injuries. Earlier, it was reported that Udrih would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery. Meanwhile, Bosh was out due to the blood clots in his leg, and the fear is that he'll be out for the rest of the season as well.

But the Heat didn't seem to be missing anyone based on how they played the Warriors. Miami's offense and defense were clicking for almost the entire game, before Curry's final three-pointer in the last minute happened.

"We did enough to win the ballgame, we just didn't come out with it. If we can play the way we did tonight the rest of the season we will win most of those games," Wade said.

Facts of the Night

Miami was one of the teams who beat the 72-10 Chicago Bulls. On February 23, 1996 the Heat outlasted the Bulls 113-104.

The Warriors remain on the hunt to tie or even break the 72-10 record set by the bulls in the 1995-1996 season. During this time 20 years ago, the Bulls were 50-6. Right now, the Warriors are 51-5.

Anderson Varejao debuted for the Warriors, scoring a point and grabbing three boards in 10 minutes of action.