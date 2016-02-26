Underrated Sports Movies For Oscar's Big Weekend

The Oscars are handed out this Sunday, and all week long ESPN has been promoting the telecast airing on sister network ABC (both are owned by Disney). What’s weird is that it’s not that weird. The sports and entertainment industries have been intrinsically entwined for a while now. Maybe that’s why sports movies today lack the casual realism of films from the 60s, 70s and 80s when professional franchises weren’t billion dollar businesses and live sporting events were more hassle-free and accessible. Creed, criminally underrepresented at this weekend’s ceremonies, tries to recreate the feel of classics like Slap Shot, Hoosiers and Rocky-Rocky IV, films that depict their sports in a broader human context. Here are some other old-school gems that comment on sports in interesting ways.

The Split (1968)

The Split opens with Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown (in his first starring role) racing through the desert to a scorching Billy Preston title track. The car breaks down and he’s forced to take the bus, but he arrives in time to lead an elaborate score: robbing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—box office, concessions, souvenirs, everything—during a playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. The requisite “assembling the team” bit plays out like locker room hazing with Brown’s McClain abusing each accomplice to test his worthiness. There is much joy in watching one of the greatest football players of all time coolly casing the Coliseum like he owns the place. The back and forth cutting between the heist and the game is superbly edited. The action on the field predicts the outcome of the plot when Green Bay storms back late to spoil the hometown Rams’ hopes. “Either we’re all locked in, or none of us are,” McClain tells his gang, and the caper goes off without a hitch. But, like a football game, The Split is a tale of two halves. Egos, mistrust and greed inevitably spoil the winning formula. More than anything, the film evokes nostalgia for a time when you could saunter up to a box office day-of and buy a ticket to an NFL playoff game for $7.00.