Atlanta Hawks Travel West To Defeat Utah Jazz, 91-84

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a sluggish start with a few missed cues along the way in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz. Poor defense, bad passes and shooting were all limiting factors that contributed to the Hawk’s 27-16 deficit at the end of the quarter. Utah shot 48 percent while Atlanta shot 37 percent in the period. Additionally, the Jazz had outrebounded the Hawks 15 to seven.

Tail Of Two Quarters

Halfway through the second quarter, Utah began to fall apart as Atlanta cut the once 11-point deficit to four points as the team looked to take the lead before the second half. The Hawks defense tightened up and started to make a difference, ultimately creating game changing opportunities for the team.

Overall, it was safe to say that the Hawks controlled the second period, as they outscored the Jazz 23-11. Despite their efforts, the Hawks were unable to take the lead going into the half at 42-41.

Ending the half, Atlanta had a field goal percentage of 50 percent while Utah managed 37 percent. However, the Jazz did outrebound the Hawks 26-19.

By halftime, two Hawks players, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague, had scored double digits, while Jazz players had yet to do so. Millsap put up 12 points and four rebounds for Atlanta, and Teague had 10 points and four assists.

Utah's Shelvin Mack defends a shot by his former teammate, Jeff Teague. | Associated Press

Hawks Defense Thrives In Second Half

Just as they had in recent games, the Hawks found their vitality in the third quarter. Minutes into the third, Atlanta took their largest lead thus far at 58-49 as Utah began to struggle with discipline. The Hawks executed another strong defensive quarter, ending the third 66-57. All in all, the Jazz had scored just 31 points total in the second and third quarters combined.

Atlanta Hawks' Kris Humphries takes a shot defended by Utah Jazz's Gordon Hayward and Trey Lyles. | Associated Press

The Hawks finally put the game away in the final quarter largely due to good plays on defense and poor decisions by the Jazz. The Hawks ended the final period with a win over the Jazz, 91-84. Atlanta’s Jeff Teague had an excellent night, totaling 24 points, three rebounds, and six assists in his 500th game with the Hawks. On the other hand, Utah’s Shelvin Mack had a rough night against his former team, having shot just 2-13. Atlanta’s defense stepped up tremendously on this four game road trip and ultimately contributed to the team’s success.

Up Next

The Hawks will have a day of rest before taking on the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON.