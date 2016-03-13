Atlanta Hawks Return Home, Defeat Memphis Grizzlies 95-83

Following an abysmal first quarter, the Atlanta Hawks managed to come from behind to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies. They won two of the final three quarters and came away with the 95-83 victory at the Philips Arena.

The Memphis Grizzlies started the game with great effort and momentum early on. For the Atlanta Hawks, the opening quarter was hard fought but mistake prone, including missed three point attempts.

After a five game road trip, the Hawks seemed a little lethargic in the first quarter. By the end of the period, a very shorthanded Grizzlies team had taken a 22-18 lead. Although the Hawks shot 38 percent to the Grizzlies 32 percent, the point difference was due to Memphis outrebounding Atlanta.

The second quarter began with the Grizzlies increasing their lead. Back to back threes by Jeff Teague brought the Hawks within four points after trailing by as much as ten. With just under three minutes left in the half, Atlanta was able to regain the lead, 40-37, with a three pointer by Kyle Korver. The Hawks played excellent defense and shot the ball well to end the quarter with an eight point advantage, ending the half on a 16-4 run.

Alex Stepheson attempts a rebound for the Grizzlies against Hawks Kyle Korver and Al Horford. | John Amis AP Photo

Hawks Turn The Game Around

In the third quarter, several turnovers by the Grizzlies and effective shooting by the Hawks allowed them to take the lead further. Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague both employed a tougher and tighter defense in the second half that would ultimately put the game in Atlanta’s favor.

Shortly into the fourth quarter, the Hawks tried to put the game away, but the Grizzlies were determined to put up a good fight. Halfway through the final period, the Hawks had put up only one point while the Grizzlies added 14. Korver hit a three with five minutes left to play, putting the Hawks up by 14. By the end of the period, the Hawks had defeated the Grizzlies by a score of 95-83.

In the end, the Hawks outshot the Grizzlies 43 percent to 35 percent. The Grizzlies turned the ball over 16 times compared to Atlanta’s 11, while the Grizzlies outrebounded the Hawks 58 to 47.

Thabo Sefolosha had an outstanding night, recording his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lance Stephenson led the game for Memphis with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Millsap led the Hawks with 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, followed by Al Horford with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, as well as Jeff Teague with 18 points. In all, five Hawks scored in double digits.

Undoubtedly, Memphis was overmatched considering the fact that they were short seven players. It was safe to say that there was a lot of inexperience on the court in this game for Memphis. Briante Weber played only his second game in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies. Considering the circumstances, 83 points for the Grizzlies was a solid effort against the Hawks.

Coming up

Next up, the Hawks battle the Indiana Pacers at home again on Sunday night for playoff seeding in the NBA’s eastern division.