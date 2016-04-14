Washington Wizards end season with 109-98 win over Atlanta Hawks without John Wall
The Atlanta Hawks fall to the Washington Wizards, 109-98. | USA TODAY Sports: Tommy Gilligan

The Atlanta Hawks went into tonight’s game with a motive – the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Washington Wizards on the other hand, did not need a motive. They were playing for a win. Regardless of the fact that they would not be participating in this year’s playoffs, they seemed determined to end their season on a winning note. John Wall would not be playing for the Wizards, which would potentially give the Hawk’s Jeff Teague a chance to excel offensively.

High scoring early

The Wizards dominated first quarter regardless of the absence of star player John Wall. The Hawks gained more control towards the end of the first quarter, but the Wizards were never far behind. Both teams shot well over 50 percent in the quarter, with the Hawks shooting 57 percent and the Wizards shooting 52. The high scoring period ended with a tie at 33.

The battle for the lead continued well into the second quarter as both teams continued to put up points. As anticipated, Teague led the half for Atlanta with 14 points and three assists, and Nene Hilario stepped up for Washington with 12 points and five assists.  The half ended with the Hawks leading 59-57. The Hawks dominated field goals, shooting 48 percent (compared to the Wizards' 43 percent), free throws 14-19 and three pointers 7-16. On the other hand, Washington maintained a slight lead in rebounds, assists, and turnovers.