Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks scores and updates of 2016 NBA Playoffs (102-101)

Thank you for joining us for this NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 1 LIVE. This is Katie Morrison, signing off.

The Celtics were led by Isaiah Thomas with a total of 27 points and 8 assists, while the Hawks were led by a trio that consisted of Al Horford with 24 pts., Kent Bazemore with 23 pts., and Jeff Teague with 23 pts.

End of 4th Quarter: The Hawks survive 102-101 over the Celtics.

4th Quarter (0.4) After Teague makes two free throws, Thomas hits a three to cut the game to one point.

4th Quarter (6.6) Crowder makes a three point shot and gives the Celtics another chance closing the lead 100-98.

4th Quarter (15.8) After Thomas fouls Teague, he makes 1 of 2 free throws to give Atlanta the lead, 100-95.

4th Quarter (17.1) Thomas makes a layup to cut the lead to 99-95. Hawks call a timeout.

4th Quarter (25.7) A personal foul by Smart sends Bazemore to the line where he makes 1-2 putting Atlanta ahead 99-93.

4th Quarter (38.4) Turner misses a jump shot, followed by a rebound by Horford and two free throws by Bazemore to give the Hawks a 98-93 lead.

4th Quarter (1:03) Turner misses a layup, and then Smart makes a layup to cut the Hawks lead to 96-93.

4th Quarter (1:33) Horford takes a 12 ft. jump shot, gets his own rebound, is fouled, and then makes both free throws to give the Hawks a 96-91 lead.

4th Quarter (2:12) A driving layup by Jeff Teague put the Hawks up 94-90.

4th Quarter (2:56) After a Boston turnover, Teague assists on a Millsap dunk to give the Hawks the lead at 92-88.

4th Quarter (3:26) Jeff Teague assists on a driving layup to Al Horford, 90-88.

4th Quarter (5:09) Reported that Avery Bradley will not return after suffering an injury to his hamstring.

4th Quarter (5:53) Isaiah Thomas hits a three pointer and the lead returns to Boston, 86-84.

4th Quarter (6:06) Al Horford makes two free throws to give the Hawks the lead again, 84-83.

4th Quarter (6:42) Celtic's Avery Bradley goes down with what appears to be a right hamstring injury.

4th Quarter (6:49) Jae Crowder makes a three point shot to give the Celtics their first lead of the night, 83-80.

4th Quarter (7:21) Marcus Smart makes a three pointer to tie the game at 80.

4th Quarter (7:50) Avery Bradley makes a jump shot followed by a foul away from the ball on Kyle Korver. The Celtics come within three with a score of 80-77.

4th Quarter (8:32) Marcus Scott makes a 3 point jump shot from 25 ft. to cut the Hawks' lead 78-74.

4th Quarter (9:20) After three missed shots in a row by Mike Scott, Al Horford makes a layup with and assist by Jeff Teague. Hawks lead 76-71.

4th Quarter (11:13) Amir Johnson answers with a 6 ft. jump shot to make the score 74-67.

4th Quarter (11:35) A tip in by Mike Scott increaded the Hawks' lead 74-65.

End of 3rd Quarter: Boston outscored Atlanta 31-21 in the period to cut the once 18 point Atlanta lead to 7 points at 72-65.

3rd Quarter (23.3) Atlanta's Jeff Teague makes a 14 ft. jump shot with an assist by Al Horford to put the Hawks up 72-65.

3rd Quarter (45.0) Avery Bradley makes a 25 ft. three point shot with an assist by Jonas Jerebko. The Celtics now trail the Hawks by just five points at 70-65.

3rd Quarter (3:36) A layup by Amir Johnson cut the deficit back to 9 points for the Celtics with a score of 69-60.

3rd Quarter (4:05) After a three pointer by Mike Scott, Paul Millsap makes a driving reverse layup and is fouled. He made the free throw to give the Hawks the lead at 69-58.

3rd Quarter (4:55) Avery Bradley makes a layup and the Celtics trail 63-58.

3rd Quarter (5:47) Isaiah Thomas makes a 24 ft. three point shot to close the gap to 6 with a score of 62-56.

3rd Quarter (6:15) An alley-oop from Jeff Teague to Al Horford made the score 62-51.

3rd Quarter (7:02) Isaiah Thomas makes a running layup to make the game a 9 point game at 58-49.

3rd Quarter (8:08) Evan Turner makes a layup with an assist by Jared Sullinger. Celtics trail 56-47.

3rd Quarter (8:57) After a missed shot by Paul Millsap and a rebound by Jae Crowder, Evan Turner makes a reverse layup to make the score 54-45.

3rd Quarter (9:09) Isaih Thomas makes a three pointer from 24 ft. out and the Celtics cut the lead to 54-43.

3rd Quarter (9:38) After a Hawks' turnover, Avery Bradley makes a running layup to make the game 54-40.

3rd Quarter (11:13) Jared Sullinger makes a layup from 1 ft. out, followed by two free throws by Evan Turner. Celtics trail 52-38.

Halftime: The Celtics shot 23 percent in the first half compared to the Hawks' 44 percent. Boston was 2-16 with three point shots and Atlanta was 4-13. Neither team has shot well from the three point line so far. Free throws were fairly even, Boston was 8-9 and Atlanta was 7-9. Hawks outrebounded the Celtics 32-26. Turnovers were Atlanta 8, Boston 7. Scoring leaders for the Hawks include Al Horford and Kent Bazemore with 11 points each, and Avery Bradley for the Celtics with 9 points.

End of 2nd Quarter: Hawks lead Celtics 51-34 at the half.

2nd Quarter (31.5) Kent Bazemore makes a 23 ft. shot with an assist by Kyle Korver. Hawks lead 51-32.

2nd Quarter (1:31) Jared Sullinger makes an 8 ft. jump shot to cut the point deficit to 48-32.

2nd Quarter (3:36) After a defensive rebound by Paul Millsap, Mike Scott nails a 9 ft. jump shot. Hawks increase their lead to 45-30.

2nd Quarter (5:33) Mike Scott with an offensive rebound, followed by a layup to increase the Hawks' lead 43-28.

2nd Quarter (6:54) Marcus Smart makes a 23 ft. 3 point shot to close the deficit to 11.

2nd Quarter (8:18) Baskets by Al Horford and Jeff Teague put the Hawks up 37-25.

2nd Quarter (9:17) Flagrant foul called on Mike Scott. Smart makes 1 of 2 free throws. Hawks lead 33-25.

2nd Quarter (9:17) The officials have sent both teams to their bench while they review a Mike Scott / Marcus Smart altercation.

2nd Quarter (11:38) Evan Turner makes a 16 ft. jump shot early with an assist by Bradley. Celtics trail 30-21

End of 1st Quarter: A personal foul by Boston's Marcus Smart gave Al Horford two free throws in which he made both of to end the period 30-19.

1st Quarter (29.6) Al Horford makes a 3 point jumpshot, followed by a layup for the Celtics by Isaiah Thomas. Current score 28-19

1st Quarter (1:06) After a missed Boston shot and defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha, Mike Scott makes a two-handed dunk. Atlanta leads 25-17.

1st Quarter (3:05) Isaiah Thomas makes a layup with an assist by Kelly Olynyk. Celtics increase their lead 23-17.

1st Quarter (3:46) Kelly Olynyk makes a shot from 19 ft. out with an assist by Evan Turner, followed by an Atlanta timeout. Hawks lead 23-15.

1st Quarter (5:28) A three point jump shot by Jared Sullinger, assist by Thomas, Celtics trail 20-13

1st Quarter (6:09) Paul Millsap makes a 25 ft. 3 point jump shot. Mike Muscala with the assist. Hawks lead 18-10.

1st Quarter (7:10) Al Horford makes a 17 ft. jumpshot; Teague with the assist.

1st Quarter (8:06) Avery Bradley makes a 19 ft. jump shot. Isaiah Thomas with the assist.

1st Quarter (8:30) Paul Millsap makes a layup, Jeff Teague with the assist. Hawks lead 11-4.

1st Quarter (9:07) Kent Bazemore makes another layup; assist by Millsap. Celtics take full timeout. Atlanta leads 9-2.

1st Quarter (9:19) Paul Millsap makes a shot, followed by Isaiah Thomas with an offensive rebound. Millsap then stole the ball from Thomas.

1st Quarter (10:05) Jared Sullinger makes a 20 ft. jump shot with an assist by Jae Crowder for the Celtics' first bucket of the night.

1st Quarter (10:38) Jeff Teague adds three points for Atlanta, putting the Hawks ahead 5-0.

1st Quarter (11:40) Kent Bazemore makes a layup from 1 foot out, rebound by Kyle Korver.

1st Quarter (12:00) Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks 2016 NBA Playoffs Game 1 is underway! Score is currently 0-0 with Hawks' possession.

Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore is dealing with right knee stiffness and is listed as probable for tonight's game.

This Season: Celtics vs. Hawks

Out of the four meetings between the Celtics and Hawks in the 2015-2016 season, Atlanta won the season series 3-1. The first game on November 13, 2015, at TD Garden in Boston, MA, was a 93-106 loss for the Hawks. Next, the Hawks earned a 121-97 win at home at Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA, on November 24, 2015. They picked up another win on the road on December 18, 2015, with a final score of 109-101. The teams met for the last time in the regular season on April 9, 2016, in Atlanta, where the Hawks won 118-107.

A Look at the Coaches: Mike Budenholzer and Brad Stevens

Coach Mike Budenholzer is the current head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. In his first season as coach, he led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference playoffs as the 8th seed, in which they lost to the one-seeded Indiana Pacers. Under Coach Bud, Atlanta’s 2013-14 season consisted of 38 wins and 44 losses, giving them a 4th place finish in the Southeast. The 2014-2015 season was a great one for Coach Bud and the Hawks, with 60 wins and 22 losses, resulting in a 1st place finish in the Southeast. They went on to lose in the conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers 0-4. This season, the Hawks won 48 games and had 34 losses, finishing 2nd in the Southeast. The rest is to be determined. Overall, Coach Mike Budenholzer has coached a total of 246 games, has 146 wins and 100 losses with the Atlanta Hawks.

Coach Brad Stevens is the current head coach for the Boston Celtics. He was signed as head coach in 2013, where he led the Celtics to the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference after a 40-42 record. His 2013-14 season was composed of 25 wins and 57 losses and a 4th place finish in the Atlantic. In 2014-15, with 40 wins and 42 losses, he led the Celtics to the first round of the playoffs, where they also lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 0-4. This season, the Celtics hold 2nd place in the Atlantic with 48 wins and 34 losses. Coach Stevens' career with the Celtics also contains 246 games, but with 113 wins and 133 losses.

The Point Guards: Jeff Teague and Isaiah Thomas

The Hawks' Jeff Teague averaged 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the 2015-16 season. He totaled 24 points in the previous game against the Celtics. For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas averaged 22.2 points, 3 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season. In his last game against the Hawks, he put up 16 points.

The Shooting Guards: Kyle Korver and Avery Bradley

This season, Kyle Korver scored an average of 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hawks. He had 5 points in the meeting with Boston. Avery Bradley averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for the Celtics. He scored 15 points against Atlanta in their last meeting.

The Small Forwards: Kent Bazemore and Jae Crowder

Kent Bazemore averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hawks this season. He put up 21 points against Boston in their last meeting. For the Celtics, Jae Crowder averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. In his last game against Atlanta, he scored 16 points.

The Power Forwards: Paul Millsap and Amir Johnson

In the 2015-16 season, Paul Millsap averaged 17.1 points, 9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He scored 31 points, a career high, in the Hawks' last game against the Celtics. Amir Johnson averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season. In the Celtics’ last game against the Hawks, he scored 14 points.

The Centers: Al Horford and Jared Sullinger

Al Horford averaged 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In the Hawks’ last game against the Celtics, he totaled 12 points. For the Celtics, Jared Sullinger averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. In Boston’s last game against Atlanta, he scored 4 points.

For Atlanta, the likely starting lineup will include: Paul Millsap at power forward, Al Horford at center, Kyle Korver and Kent Bazemore at small forward, and Jeff Teague at point guard. Boston’s starting lineup will most likely be: Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley at point guard, Jae Crowder at small forward, and Jared Sullinger and Amir Johnson at power forward.

To better understand tonight’s matchup, let’s take in in-depth look at each team compared to the other.

?The series schedule is as follows:

Eastern Conference First Round:

Game 1: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, Friday, April 22, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, Sunday, April 24, 6 p.m. ET

Game 5: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 26, TBD

Game 6: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, Thursday, April 28, TBD

Game 7: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 30, TBD

Welcome to VAVEL NBA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 1 of the first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. My name is Katie Morrison and I will be providing live coverage as well as commentary and the results of Game 1. The fifth-seeded Celtics and fourth-seeded Hawks are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The two teams composing this matchup have more than just the Eastern Conference in common. They both ended their regular season with the same 48-34 record, and both teams are battling to move forward in the playoffs. Not to mention, neither team experienced good playoff runs in the previous season, both ultimately falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers.