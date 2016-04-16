Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks scores and updates of 2016 NBA Playoffs (102-101)
Atlanta Hawks host Boston Celtics at Phillips Arena. | Jim Davis/ The Boston Globe
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Thank you for joining us for this NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 1 LIVE. This is Katie Morrison, signing off. 

The Celtics were led by Isaiah Thomas with a total of 27 points and 8 assists, while the Hawks were led by a trio that consisted of Al Horford with 24 pts., Kent Bazemore with 23 pts., and Jeff Teague with 23 pts. 

End of 4th Quarter: The Hawks survive 102-101 over the Celtics.

4th Quarter (0.4) After Teague makes two free throws, Thomas hits a three to cut the game to one point.

4th Quarter (6.6) Crowder makes a three point shot and gives the Celtics another chance closing the lead 100-98.

4th Quarter (15.8) After Thomas fouls Teague, he makes 1 of 2 free throws to give Atlanta the lead, 100-95.

4th Quarter (17.1) Thomas makes a layup to cut the lead to 99-95. Hawks call a timeout.

4th Quarter (25.7) A personal foul by Smart sends Bazemore to the line where he makes 1-2 putting Atlanta ahead 99-93.

4th Quarter (38.4) Turner misses a jump shot, followed by a rebound by Horford and two free throws by Bazemore to give the Hawks a 98-93 lead. 

4th Quarter (1:03) Turner misses a layup, and then Smart makes a layup to cut the Hawks lead to 96-93. 

4th Quarter (1:33) Horford takes a 12 ft. jump shot, gets his own rebound, is fouled, and then makes both free throws to give the Hawks a 96-91 lead.

4th Quarter (2:12) A driving layup by Jeff Teague put the Hawks up 94-90.

4th Quarter (2:56) After a Boston turnover, Teague assists on a Millsap dunk to give the Hawks the lead at 92-88.

4th Quarter (3:26) Jeff Teague assists on a driving layup to Al Horford, 90-88. 