Enes Kanter - Steven Adams: Who should be Oklahoma City Thunder's starting center?

This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been blessed to have serious competition for their center spot, with young duo Steven Adams and Enes Kanter fighting it out for the starting position. During his maiden season as coach of the Thunder, Billy Donovan has preferred the defensively-sound Adams, whilst deploying Kanter as a regular substitute.

But does the Swiss-born Turk deserve the starting spot? With Kevin Durant's departure looking all the more likely, Oklahoma City could use another option on the attacking front, with Kanter showing glimpses of his potential when given the opportunity.

Billy Donovan has enjoyed a stellar first season with the Thunder, guiding them to third in the Western Conference, and then all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the postseason. Credit: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Stats this season

Steven Adams featured in 80 of the 82 regular season games over the course of this campaign, all of which he started. The seven-foot New Zealander averaged 25.2 minutes a game in the process, scoring an average eight points per game whilst also adding 6.7 rebounds.

Kanter meanwhile averaged 21 minutes per game, during which he put in a much more impressive 12.7 points and 8.1 boards, despite starting on just one occasion.

Adams, who was drafted in 2013, will take some comfort from his superior shooting percentage, converting around 61 percent of his attempted shots, a figure that stands better than Kevin Durant's (.570 percent) and Russell Westbrook's (.503 percent) this season.

During the postseason, Adams turned several heads with his increasingly impressive performances, averaging nearly a double-double a game during his 18 appearances. Kanter, who was traded from the Utah Jazz in 2014, therefore saw his minutes slashed to under 18 per game, resulting in an average return of 9.4 points, and much less impressive 6.2 rebounds.

Style of Play

Steven Adams (right) attempting to block Dirk Nowitzki's (left) shot as the Thunder faced the Dallas Mavericks. Credit: Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

As shown through their stats, Steven Adams has gained a reputation as a consistent and defensively minded center, who's no-nonsense style of play has worked hand-in-hand with the Thunder's attacking drive. His cover has allowed Durant and Westbrook to work with freedom, whilst his aggression on the backcourt helped contribute to some stellar defensive performances.

Kanter meanwhile has slowly gained a reputation himself as a talented, attacking center, to the extent he was nominated for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Combining good post-play with agility in the paint, Kanter has also been reliable from the free-throw line this season.

Standout performances

Adam's performances during the regular season scream consistency, as illustrated through his high shot percentage. His season-high performances come in the form of 17-point returns against the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs respectively. During the former, a 110-115 loss in February, Adams converted all six of his attempted field goals, something he did on four other occasions throughout the season.

The 22-year-old also made the headlines for his baseball-style pass to Andre Robertson during the Thunder's blowout win against the Golden State Warriors during the Western Conference finals.

Kanter, whilst more inconsistent, enjoyed several high returns through the regular season and the playoffs. The six-foot-eleven center enjoyed an incredible return of 33 points and 20 rebounds during April's loss to Portland, whilst enjoying back-to-back 20 plus point games at the end of January.

The 24-year-old put up an impressive 28 points against the Dallas Mavericks during the playoffs, a game which saw him miss just one of his 13 attempted field goals.

The future of Kevin Durant and OKC's attacking style will no doubt be what affects Billy Donovan's choice of center next year, as whilst Kanter may be more of a wildcard, his potential on offense could be just what the Thunder need to challenge the Spurs and the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference.