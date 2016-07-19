VAVEL USA exclusive: Pops Mensah-Bonsu optimistic for basketball's future

His playing career may be over, but Pops Mensah-Bonsu isn't done with basketball. Mensah-Bonsu, who spent four seasons in the NBA with a total of five different teams and represented Great Britain internationally, played his last season in 2014-2015 with AEK Athens in Greece and was banned from professional basketball for two years in June 2015 over a doping case. He now works for the National Basketball Players' Association (NBPA), helping players nowadays get the most positive experiences in the league.