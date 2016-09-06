2016-2017 NBA Team Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder

Having formed a steady core of maturing young talent alongside their big-name players, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed an impressive, albeit unfulfilled 2015/16 season.

Despite failing to make any major plays in the trade market, OKC went on to finish with a record of 55-27, the fifth highest win total in the league that year.

The Thunder finished third in the Western Conference, and defeated the San Antonio Spurs en-route to the Conference finals, playing some eye-catching basketball on the way. But, just in a similar fashion to some of their regular season performances, the Thunder choked, giving up a 3-1 series lead to the Golden State Warriors.

The elephant in the room

Durant announced his decision to join the Warriors via The Players Tribune | Source: Kyle Terada - USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the course of the last season, Kevin Durant's looming free agency was the devil on every Oklahoma City fan's shoulder, as the prospect of him leaving for nothing became all-the-more real.

On Independence Day, KD announced his decision to leave the Thunder after nine years with the franchise, having been with the side since they relocated from Seattle in 2008.

Durant averaged 28.2 points per game over the course of the 2015/16 season, and also broke Kobe Bryant's record for consecutive 20+ point games.

The 28-year-old's departure leaves a huge void on the Thunder's roster. They have failed to suitably replace the 2014 MVP, even with recent reports have linked OKC with moves for Blake Griffin and Jimmy Butler. But as it stands, the Thunder are considerably weaker.

Big roster changes

Victor Oladipo is expected to be the Thunder's starting shooting guard this season | Source: Mark Blinch - AP Photo

The Thunder have been busy since their Western Conference Finals defeat, beginning with a deal that traded away their defensive wall Serge Ibaka. The 26-year-old was reportedly unhappy in Oklahoma City and was dealt to the Orlando Magic for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis.

This would turn out to be the Thunder's biggest dip into the trade market, with their other deals much less talked about.

Semaj Christon, Ronnie Price, and Joffrey Lauvergne all agreed on deals, and the Thunder also signed Alex Abrines from FC Barcelona, having initially secured the draft rights to the Spaniard in 2013. Dion Waiters left the side for the Miami Heat after achieving a career-low points average during his only season with the franchise, whilst Randy Foye joined the Brooklyn Nets after less than six months in Oklahoma City.

Arguably the best bit of business done by the Thunder this offseason, however, was Russell Westbrook's new contract, which he signed a month to the day after Durant opted to leave. The point guard's new deal is reportedly worth up to $85.7 million dollars, and will feature a player option after the second of three years.

Western Conference wild-card?

After losing Durant, the Thunder's championship odds were slashed to around 25/1, behind the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. Despite this, Westbrook has become the odds-on favorite to win MVP, ahead of both LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The 27-year-old is expected to flourish under the responsibility of leading the franchise, and he'll be helped on the backcourt by the steadily-improving Oladipo.

Steven Adams turned heads during the post-season for his stellar performances, and the Thunder also boast several young stars who can only get better.

Without Durant, it's difficult to see the Thunder replicating their 2016 form, which saw them finish third in the Western Conference. However, the combination of their growing talent and an All-Star in Westbrook could still make them challengers, as they look to rebuild into the post-Durant era.