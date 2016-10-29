Russell Westbrook equals 40-year-old record in overtime win against the Phoenix Suns

When fans and experts alike suggested this could be Russell Westbrook's best ever season as an NBA player, they probably didn't expect such a performance on the second game of the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder man shot 51 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists en-route to a 113-110 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns last night.

It's the first time any player has recorded a 50+ point triple-double since 1975 when none other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA's all-time points scorer was the only man to have registered such statistics in a single night, leaving Russ in good company going into the weekend.

The only active player to have nearly achieved such a feat was LeBron James in 2009 when he shot 52 points and 11 assists, before having one of his rebounds ruled out post-game.

On the night

Whilst Westbrook may have stacked up the points on the board, he also did so in terms of shots attempted. The point guard racked up a career-high total of 44 shot attempts, including ten from deep.

What's more, 39 of Westbrook's points came in the second half, as the Thunder overcame as much as an 18-point deficit to drag the game in OT.

Westbrook was clutch from the free-throw line throughout the game too, converting exactly 75 percent as he shot 15 from 20.

Furthermore the 27-year-old recorded the second-most offensive rebounds of the game with three, only sitting behind Steven Adams' six.

Whilst Westbrook may of single-handedly dragged his side to victory, he wasn't without help, with fellow guard Victor Oladipo finding his feet with 21 points and five rebounds.

Despite the immense tally, it isn't Russ' highest points return as an NBA player, as he shot 54 against the Indiana Pacers back in April 2015.

The Thunder's next game is against the Lakers this Sunday.