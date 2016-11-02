Oklahoma City Thunder acquire Jerami Grant, trade Ersan Ilyasova

Having already sealed fresh contracts for core players Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams, Thunder general manager Sam Presti took many Oklahoma City Thunder fans by surprise with the announcement that the side had acquired Jerami Grant from the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

Ersan Ilyasova is the man heading the other way, despite the fact he only joined the Northwest Division champions this summer.

The power forward averaged 21.0 minutes per game for the Thunder, scoring five points, and grabbing 5.3 rebounds across his three appearances.

Grant meanwhile boasts eight points per game from two appearances this season, adding 3.5 boards to his game as well.

The 22-year-old small forward hit double figures against the Thunder during their season-opening matchup, which the 76ers lost 97-103.

What the Deal Means for the Two Sides

Ilyasova played for the Milwaukee Bucks between 2006 and 2015, albeit with a two-year spell in Barcelona between 2007 and 2009. | USA TODAY Sports

Whilst the deal may not draw too much attention from fans of the NBA, it does in fact make great sense for both parties.

For Philly, the side adds great NBA experience among their ranks, with the side lacking a composed squad leader.

Previously, the side's oldest power forward was Richaun Holmes, who despite being 23, only boasts a single year of NBA experience.

It's a familiar story in the five spot too, with both Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor both inexperienced in the game's elite league.

With Ersan, the side have someone in their roster with playoff experience too, with the Turkish international boasting 17 postseason appearances during his career.

For the Thunder, they have acquired a young and athletic player on their wing, something Sam Presti has been trying to get his hands on all offseason.

What's more, Oklahoma City is now $7.1 million under their wage cap, with Ilyasova's $8.4 million salary off their books.

The Thunder spent big in order to keep Vic and Adams in the franchise for four more years, and the deal to bring in Grant will help them in the trade market in the future.

Finally, Andre Roberson failed to sign a new contract before Monday's deadline, meaning the 24-year-old has the option to test free agency next summer. Without Roberson, the side would have to rely on either Kyle Singler or Alex Abrines in the small forward spot.