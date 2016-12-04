Toronto Raptors win 6ix in a row, take down Atlanta Hawks, 128-84

It was all sunshine and skittles on this Saturday evening for the Toronto Raptors.

By far the best outing of the season for the Raptors, easily securing their sixth straight victory, in a 128-84 win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Where it All Began...

After trailing 13-8 to begin the game, the Raps turned on the gears offensively, finishing the quarter on a 24-9 run where DeMar DeRozan had 14 of his 21 points to give the Raps a 33-22 advantage. 

It was smooth sailing from there as the Raptors never let up, heading into the half with a 62-47 lead while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from beyond the arc.

From an offensive standpoint, the Raps did everything and then some. Facilitating the basketball as if they were playing hot potato with 28 assists, while also connecting from distance with 13 three's. Eight players managed to finish in double-digit scoring on the night.

Photo Credit: Ron Turenne/NBAE
Jakob Poeltl after his huge dunk. Photo Credit: Ron Turenne/NBAE

Jakob Poeltl Over Everything

With a massive lead for the Raptors late, it was time to let the veteran players relax and allow the first and second-year players to put on a show. 

Jakob Poeltl might've just had two points in the game, but he stole the night with the greatest dunk in his up-and-coming career. 