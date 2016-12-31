Russell Westbrook joins growing number of players to criticize NBA referees
Russell Westbrook has had some choice words for those officiating in the NBA. | USA TODAY Sports

Referees in the NBA have come under increasing amounts of scrutiny, with players themselves joining the discussion in recent weeks.

Paul George and coach Nate McMillan were fined a collective $25,000 earlier this week for their comments after the Indiana Pacers' 85-90 loss to the Chicago Bulls back on the 27th.

Now, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder is the latest to publically voice his concerns about the refereeing in the league, after he was ejected during his side's blowout 80-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. The point guard spoke to media following the defeat, which ended OKC's four-game winning streak.

"Honestly, I don’t know, man. Honestly, it’s crazy to be ejected like that, especially when I didn’t do nothing. It’s just crazy, man. Especially for me, because I feel like I don’t get the benefit of the doubt most of the time, especially throughout the game with refs."

The 28-year-old is known to be cagey with the media both before and after games, as he went on to say:

I get so many techs just for talking. I can’t even say nothing when I’m getting hammered every time I go to the damn basket throughout the games and previous games. Not tonight, but every night. I just don’t get ref’d the same way as other people, and I don’t appreciate it.

A look at Westbrook