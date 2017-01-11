DeMarcus Cousins reportedly close to signing new contract with Sacramento Kings

Despite being linked with a trade to most teams in the league, ranging from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, DeMarcus Cousins could yet sign a new deal with the Sacramento Kings.

If reports are to be believed, the center could now commit his long-term future to the franchise, signing a big money deal to keep him at the Western Conference side for the long haul.

The deal would see Sacramento utilize the newest designated player rule to offer Cousins a bumper contract, with the offering reportedly north of $200 million.

Boogie's current deal runs until the end of the 2017-18 season, having signed the four-year, $65 million contract back in 2014.

The two-time All-Star is apparently keen to put pen to paper, despite the struggles the Kings have suffered in recent years. Since the big man's drafting in 2010, Sacramento has had six different head coaches including the man currently at the helm, Dave Joerger.

Despite being one of the most controversial figures in the league, Cousins has comfortably been the Kings' star player over the past few seasons, despite the franchise's dwindling record. So far this season they boast a record of 16-22, which sees them sit just beneath a playoff seed in ninth.

Cousins' Numbers This Season

The 26-year-old is fully on course for his best-ever season in the NBA, as he averages 28.0 points and 10.1 rebounds for the campaign.

What's more, he is leading the Kings in blocks as well, with an average of 1.4 per game.

Cousins has enjoyed some monstrous returns too, including a 55-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, and a run of four consecutive 30-point games at the end of November.

His career average sits at around 21 points per game, although his totals are steadily increasing, with last season's average of 26.9 points his best since being drafted.

As a result, Cousins has been named to the All-NBA second team on the past two occasions, and could yet be named as an All-Star for the third successive year too.